Kano NLC Protests Move To Decetralise Minimum Wage

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


Hundreds of members of Kano state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Tuesday besieged the premises of Kano state House of Assembly in protest over the move to decentralise the minimum wage. 

They lamented that the implementation of such policy was tantamount to subjecting workers across the country into, “ridiculous slavery.” 

The workers staged a protest against the purported plan to decetralise the minimum wage. 
They registered their displeasure through a  letter presented to the Speaker of Kano state House of Assembly, Hon. Hamisu Ibrahim Chideock. 
Kano NLC vowed that, any attempt to allow state government ts decide the minimum wage for workers will reduce the entire Nigerian workforce into  ridiculous slavery .

The chairman of Kano NLC, Dr. Kabiru Ado Minjibir, insisted that any attempt to transfer the National minimum wage from exclusive list to concurrent list ,will amount to an affront to workers and they will not hesitste to resist such action through lawful action. 

According to him, “we are here today to submit a letter from Nigeriann workers to the Speaker of Kano state House of Assembly, Hon.Hamisu ibrahim Chideri on the purported  move by the House of Representatives to remove the national minimum wage from the  exclusive list to the concurrent list. 

 “If this move is effected, it will automatically lead to spontaneous crises ,which the country will not be able to address ,because the entire country workforce will call for national strike which will lead to socio-economic problems in the country.” 

Dr. Minjibir, however, disclosed that the protest taking place in Kano state, was going on across the 36 states of the Federation, including the Federal capital territory. 
While receiving the letter from the state NLC Chairman, the speaker of House of Assembly, Hon.Hamisu ibrahim Chideri, assured the workers that the legislative members will critically look into the contents of the letter and do justice to it.

