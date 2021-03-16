31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Jigawa to showcase investment opportunities in Abuja, targets…

Ebonyi: 12 communities publicly renounce FGM practices

NSITF seeks collaboration with Hospital Pharmacists on ECS

Aso Rock Cooperative Society charged to support FG’s…

COVID-19 Vaccine: Allow Nigerians to decide if they…

“Patriots governing Hong Kong” an irresistible trend

Internet Plus model drives rural vitalization in China…

China rolls out mandatory national standards to prevent…

Coffee industry nourishes township in SE China’s Fujian…

Multinational corporations show increasing confidence in investing in…

Cover

CAMA: CAN drags Nigerian govt to court

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo


The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has lodged a suit against the federal government over the implementation of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had on August 7, signed the CAMA into law. 
The law stipulates that religious bodies and charity organisations will be regulated by the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and a minister.

Also, the CAMA 2020 provides that the commission may by order, suspend the trustees of an association or a religious body and appoint an interim manager or managers to coordinate its affairs, where it reasonably believes that there has been any misconduct or mismanagement, or where the affairs of the association are being run fraudulently, or where it is necessary or desirable for the purpose of public interest.
The Christian body has filed a suit with the number FHC/ABJ/CS/244/2021 at the federal high court in Abuja, over the regulation which has been reportedly gazetted.

In a statement on Monday, Joseph Daramola, CAN’s General Secretary, said the association dragged the Federal Government to court to contest some provisions of CAMA, which it is not comfortable with.

Listed as respondents in the matter are: the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

“The association resolved to go to court after all attempts to convince the federal government why it should not intervene or interfere with the management of the Church in the country through any of its agencies failed,” Daramola said.

 “The satanic section of the controversial and ungodly law is Section 839 (1) &(2), which empowers the Commission to suspend trustees of an association (in this case, the church) and appoint the interim managers to manage the affairs of the association for some given reasons, is unacceptable.”

The law has generated public outcry across the country as religious leaders say it is a declaration of war on the church.
Last September, the Christian body had urged President Buhari to put on hold the implementation of the law.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Recession: LCCI projects 1% economic recovery in Q1 2021

Editor

NNPC records 16% rise in gas supply to power

Editor

Explain how Buhari campaign was funded with looted money- PDP tells APC

Editor

Scores killed as explosions rip through Beirut, Lebanon

Editor

HERDSMEN ATTACK : Gov Ortom confirms 20 dead in Benue attack

Editor

2021 Budget:N/Assembly passes N13.58tri

Editor

White people initiated my father to idol worship, says Onyeama

Editor

FEC approves Finance Bill 2020

Editor

– Ebonyi: Umahi signs 2020 revised budget into law

Editor

2021 budget:Senate wants Salary Enhancement structure for INEC Staff

Editor

Police arrest one, declare 5 wanted in fresh Aguleri-Umuleri crisis

Editor

NCC creates new department to accelerate FG’s Digital Economy Agenda

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More