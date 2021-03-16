PHOTO NEWS

L-R: Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs; Josephine Amuwa, Director, Legal and Regulatory Services; Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice- Chairman/CEO; Barr. Adeleke Adewolu, Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management; Mr. Efosa Idehen, Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau; Engr. Bako Wakil, Director, Technical Standards & Network Integrity; Ephraim Nwokenneya, Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement; Mohammed Babajika, Director, Licensing and Authorisation.
Top Management Staff of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), during the First Virtual World Press Conference by the Executive Vice-Chairman to mark the 2021 World Consumer Rights Day in Abuja.