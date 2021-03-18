31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NHIS launches BHCPF in Jigawa State

NEPC moves to reposition export trade, trains stakeholders…

Gov Sule ‘ll fix Nasarawa economy before 2023,…

Cross River North: APC candidate asks tribunal to…

Coalition backs Abaribe on Armed Forces Commission Bill

Aisha Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Six Months…

Monguno’s tales by moonlight

Tension heightens among FCT health workers over unpaid…

Infrastructural development: FCT minister seeks new funding formula

Police arrest alleged kidnappers of Bishop Chikwe in…

News

Coalition backs Abaribe on Armed Forces Commission Bill


By Rapheal Izokpu

The Bill introduced by Senate Minority Leader and senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinaya Abaribe, seeking the establishment of the Armed Forces Service Commission has received the the backing of a coalition of civil society organizations.
Senator Abaribe had moved a motion for its consideration yesterday on the floor of the Senate.


The senators were however divided on the Bill.
The bill as presented by the Senator seeks to establish the Armed Forces Service Commission to ensure that the composition/appointment of Service Chiefs of the Armed Forces of the Federation reflects the Federal Character of Nigeria in the manner prescribed in section 217 (3) of the 1999 Constitution.


The Coalition of Civil Society for Peace and National Security, in a statement on Wednesday said the bill if passed is a step towards tackling the security challenges in the country.


The statement by the Coalitions National Coordinator, Dr Mohammed Nagogo and National Secretary, Barr. (Mrs) Funke Ademola, said the bill will also check the total disregard to the nation’s federal character principles and elevation of ethnicity in considering service chiefs.


The group flayed criticisms that trailed the consideration of the bill and tasked the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and all other senators to support Senator Abaribe to see to the success of the bill.


The statement said “We write to strongly commend Senator Eyinaya Abaribe for his courage and sense of patriotism for sponsoring a Bill that seeks for an establishment of Armed Forces Commission .


“We applaud him for moving a motion for the consideration of the bill on the floor of the Senate yesterday. 


“Although the bill was rejected due to some sentiments, it would have addressed some critical issues that are hindering performance in our Armed Forces,” the statement said.
According to the coalition, “The bill would have addressed the issue of injustice being perpetrated against some geopolitical zones of the country.” 


“No doubt, the bill will also encourage commitment and hardwork from members of the Armed Forces,” it added.


The group said, “We are suprised that such an important bill that was capable of ending issues promoting insecurity in Nigeria would be discarded in the manner we observed at the National Assembly.”


“Though it was said that the bill be amended and re-presented by the mover, we hope it was not a ploy to completely discard it.


“We, in the civil society wish to completely align ourselves with the bill. 


“We call on the Senate President and other senators not to allow themselves to be used by some external forces who are benefiting from the age-long imbalance that has trailed appointments into offices in the security sector of our country,” it urged.


According to the Coalition, “Senators must look beyond religious, and ethnic sentiments when considering such an important bill.” 
“We are however, glad that there is still a window for the bill to be re-presented hence we urge Senate Minority Leader to make necessary adjustments to the bill and re-present it before the Senate.


“We appeal to all the senators to support this bill in the interest Nigeria. 
“We advise our citizens that we should consider the interest of the country first in everything we do, as it is the only way we can get it right,” the statement further read.


According to the Coalition “All we are after is to have one strong and united Nigeria that can withstand and defeat internal and external threats to national security. We need to close ranks and make Nigeria work now and for the benefit of the younger generation and those yet unborn.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Non payment of N2m award: Police remained adamant, Complainant cry’s out

Editor

Kogi Governor Condoles Buhari Over Abba Kyari’s Death, Says is a Loss To The Nation

Editor

Nigeria Police lose second AIG in 3 days

Editor

Lawan, Omo-Agege applaud Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as WTO DG

Editor

Gunmen abduct lecturer, 2 children at Zaria polytechnic

Editor

Climate Change expert urges varsity graduates to embrace sustainability, entrepreneurship

Editor

Former lawmaker Inaugurates projects In Benue

Editor

Covid-19: Reps Health C’mttee Chair visits MHWUN, urges FG to ensure harmony with workers

Editor

Nigeria Diaspora Network Asks Police to Fish Out Killer Cops for Prosecution

Editor

Enugu Pedestrian Bridge Collapse: COREN to investigate root cause

Editor

COVID-19:Enugu fumigated livestock markets

Editor

NMA applauds health minister for reopening FMC, Lokoja

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More