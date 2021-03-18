31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NHIS launches BHCPF in Jigawa State

NEPC moves to reposition export trade, trains stakeholders…

Gov Sule ‘ll fix Nasarawa economy before 2023,…

Cross River North: APC candidate asks tribunal to…

Coalition backs Abaribe on Armed Forces Commission Bill

Aisha Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Six Months…

Monguno’s tales by moonlight

Tension heightens among FCT health workers over unpaid…

Infrastructural development: FCT minister seeks new funding formula

Police arrest alleged kidnappers of Bishop Chikwe in…

Cover

Aisha Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Six Months In Dubai

Nigeria’s First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari is back in the country after spending six months in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Sources says that the first lady, who had quietly relocated abroad after Hanan, one of her daughters, got married in September, is currently at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

She was said to have returned to the country on Wednesday night.

There were concerns over her whereabouts during her long absence but the presidency avoided making comments on the issue.

Details later…

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Nigeria loses 52,925 women of child bearing age annually a�� Senate

Editor

Enugu govt flags off schools decontamination ahead of resumption

Editor

Editor

Nigeria still has a long way to go on e-learning, says NUC

Editor

Confusion over alleged Kidnap of Katsina school students

Editor

Senators Split over 2021 budget proposals

Editor

Man stung by bees declared covid-19 positive by NCDC, says Kogi govt

Editor

NIMASA queues behind FG’s effort to combat COVID-19

Editor

Consumer Protection: NCC steps in to curb data depletion, wrong deductions

Editor

Abia CP detains two first class monarchs, 7 others over herdsmen

Editor

CAC Erupts In Jubilation As Shafii Resumes As Acting Registrar General

Editor

Zulum launches 2nd phase of N1 billion support for low-profile entrepreneurs

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More