Opinion

TRIBUTE: ICON of Ukehe: Joseph Nnabuchi Nwodo, LLB(Cantab), MSc, PhD(Lon), BL

Ochendo!

By Ozichukwu Chukwu 

Along the rough road in the sleepy town of Ukehe
Where the gods test their powers,
Spirits of spirits confer
In this cluster in Zik’s maternal home
Domain of the brave and brilliant
Was born an OCHENDO

His heritage is dynasty
The canopy of a golden age
A convergence of words and actions
That cries when the nameless do
Providing life where hope is absent

Lone star of a lost era
Intentional, strong, positive and certain
Loved people more than life
Brought them to fame
Not playing games

True shepherd made scapegoat
Bent that all will stand on his shoulders
The Iroko where Eagles perch
Birds hung nests and sing sweet melodies
Animals feed on the leaves
Woodpecker drums its warning,
And humanity takes shelter

Bigness was your tribe, wholesomeness your destiny.
You planted the trees of bountiful harvest
Made no mistake a second time
Symbol of the past, re-echoing history
Identity for the future, live wire of the present
Lived in truth and open heart,
Noted for respect and warmth in every encounter
Quintessence of purity,
Giving hope to all and sundry.

You made friends from enemies,
Managed relationships with love unbounded, finesse and grace.
Sacrificed victory that peace may reign
Love is all you have
To you, it’s love that matters

Today you’ve translated to eternity,
Today you live above conjectures and obscurities
In the midst of the beatific vision
Today you’re decorated with the insignia,”Doyen of the League of Legends”
that humanity will take records;
Primus of a proverbial dynasty
The domain of myths and marvels.
With the rhymes of Hope and History.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

