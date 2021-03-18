TRIBUTE: ICON of Ukehe: Joseph Nnabuchi Nwodo, LLB(Cantab), MSc, PhD(Lon), BL

Ochendo!

By Ozichukwu Chukwu

Along the rough road in the sleepy town of Ukehe

Where the gods test their powers,

Spirits of spirits confer

In this cluster in Zik’s maternal home

Domain of the brave and brilliant

Was born an OCHENDO

His heritage is dynasty

The canopy of a golden age

A convergence of words and actions

That cries when the nameless do

Providing life where hope is absent

Lone star of a lost era

Intentional, strong, positive and certain

Loved people more than life

Brought them to fame

Not playing games

True shepherd made scapegoat

Bent that all will stand on his shoulders

The Iroko where Eagles perch

Birds hung nests and sing sweet melodies

Animals feed on the leaves

Woodpecker drums its warning,

And humanity takes shelter

Bigness was your tribe, wholesomeness your destiny.

You planted the trees of bountiful harvest

Made no mistake a second time

Symbol of the past, re-echoing history

Identity for the future, live wire of the present

Lived in truth and open heart,

Noted for respect and warmth in every encounter

Quintessence of purity,

Giving hope to all and sundry.

You made friends from enemies,

Managed relationships with love unbounded, finesse and grace.

Sacrificed victory that peace may reign

Love is all you have

To you, it’s love that matters

Today you’ve translated to eternity,

Today you live above conjectures and obscurities

In the midst of the beatific vision

Today you’re decorated with the insignia,”Doyen of the League of Legends”

that humanity will take records;

Primus of a proverbial dynasty

The domain of myths and marvels.

With the rhymes of Hope and History.