Gunmen invade Ekwulobia, Aguata Police headquarters, Anambra state, kills policeman, burns station

From Pearl Nwanguma, Awka

Unknown gunmen, at about 4am Friday, attacked the police headquarters of Aguata Local Government Area in Anambra Police, Ekwulobia, killing one police officer.

The gunmen also burnt part of the newly-renovated Divisional Police Officer’s (DPOs) office.

Protesting youths had sometime in the past burnt down the office over reports of police brutality emanating from the station.

The attack on the station came less than 24 hours after youths from Ekwulobia community had cleared the debris from the recent renovation of the DPO’s office.

It is unknown this time, who masterminded or carried out the act.

In a security alert addressed to his community, Ikechukwu Okeke, President General of Aguluezechukwu, a nearby town to Ekwulobia, appealed for vigilance.

He regretted that “it is no longer safe to even keep a suspect in a police cell with recent developments.”

The community leader said that the gunmen, in invading the Police station, “applied maximum force to raze the on-going renovation work, but the mobile officers repelled the attack. Part of the newly renovated DPO’s office was however, burnt.

“Investigation is on-going. I urge all our citizens to be vigilant. I urge all the village leaders to activate ALTERNATIVE CONFLICT RESOLUTION MECHANISM to forestall any civil matter that can lead to police invitation.

“We should also curtail early morning or late night movements except during emergency.

“I urge our youths to stay off from clubbing at the moment. Our security men are fully on ground. Aguluezechukwu will remain safe by the special grace of God.

“I must commend his Royal Highness Igwe FE Ebelendu for his cooporation to keep our community safe.

“I commend my Exco for their selfless services at this most difficult time.

“It is tough time for security in Anambra, especially in Aguata. But with God, we shall overcome. Be assured that it will end in praises.”