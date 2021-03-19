Reign of terror as gunmen kill 2 prison warders

*Attack was same area policemen were killed in Ekwulobia

From Pearl Nwanguma, Awka

Gale of killings have continued in Anambra State as unknown gunmen have reporteely killed two Correctional Service Officials said to be driving into the Aguata Divisional Police headquarters, Ekwulobia, Anambra State.

The two prison warders, a male and female, were gruesomely hacked to death inside their mini-bus with inscription ‘Nigeria Prison Service, MSP Aguata,’ with the windscreen and glasses shattered by bullets.

The vehicle and the dead staff were of the Aguata Medium Security ‘Prison’ (MSP), Ezinifite.

The killing of the two came hours after either ssme or a different set of unknown gunmen attacked the Aguata Local Government Area headquarters of the Nigeria Police, Ekwulobia, killing a police officer.

The gunmen also set ablaze part of the newly renovated Divisional Police Officer’s (DPOs) office.

Protesting youths had earlier, some months ago, burnt down the office over reports of police brutality, ostensibly being condoned by the DPO.

The attack on the station came less than 24 hours after youths from Ekwulobia community cleared the debris from the recent renovation of the DPOs office.

On Thursday, gunmen had killed four naval officers and three policemen in different locations in Anambra State.

This was barely 48 hours after Fulani herdsmen allegedly kidnapped the President-General of Omor Community and a law professional in Ayamelum Local Government Area of the State.

The kidnappers have made contact and are demanding N50 million ransom.

The four naval officers were killed at Awkuzu junction, Oyi Local Government Area of the State at about 2pm on Thursday at their duty post where they were manning a security check point.

They gunmen carted away the naval officers firearms.

The gunmen who killed three policemen the same Thursday at Neni junction, Anaocha Local Government Area of the State, also burnt a police patrol vehicle being used by the deceased officers.

On Thursday, the new Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, DSP Tochukwu Ikenganyia, said he is making contacts to confirm the killings of four naval ratings and three Police officers.

“I’m making contacts to get details before I would issue a statement on the matter before long.”

Meanwhile, the President General of Aguluezechukwu community, Ikechukwu Okoke, has sent out an alert to people of his town, asking them to protect their individual safety.

According to to Okeke, “call your loved ones using Nanka-Awka Road (location of the attacked Police station) to be vigilant…

“All is not well for now security wise. Stay in Aguluezechukwu for your safety.”