32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gunmen invade Ekwulobia, Aguata Police headquarters, Anambra state,…

Reign of terror as gunmen kill 2 prison…

Don’t politicise appointment of judges, says former CJN

Diaspora Remittances: Access Bank to pay Customers N5…

Courtyard economy bears sweet fruits in increasing income…

Internet fuels innovation for China’s film and television…

China adheres to people-centered philosophy in human rights…

U.S. had better quit political threatening

China has administered nearly 65 million COVID-19 vaccine…

Imo-North: Court stops INEC from handing over Certificate…

Cover

Don’t politicise appointment of judges, says former CJN

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo


The immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen, has called on the appointing authority of judges in the country not to allow politics creep into the process.

Onnoghen made the call at the unveiling of a book titled “Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009, Practice, Procedure, Forms and Precedents,” authored by a renowned lawyer, Chief Ogwu James Onoja (SAN) on Friday in Abuja.

“As I have said several times, judicial officers must be courageous. And I want to beg all serving judicial officers not to be discouraged by what happened to me in the hand of the Executive arm of the government.
“Emerging Nigerian judges should not go the direction of injustice because without courageous judges and justice , Nigeria is doomed. 
“Here, let me sound this note of warning that the appointment of judicial officers must never be allowed to be politicized, otherwise, democracy and democratic governance will be dead,” he said.

The former CJN noted that during his stay in office, Nigeria’s problem was not the judiciary.
“During my tenure, the problem of Nigeria was not the Nigerian judiciary, but those who had no regard for the rule of law. We must therefore be committed to the rule of law and dispense justice without fear or favour. 
“Truth stands, crush it, it will stand because it is truth, Onnoghen added.

He said his ordeal in 2019 was not the first, adding that at a point during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime, a Commission was set up and that he was indicted of wrongdoing, even when he was not invited or a appeared before the Commission to defend himself.

Onnoghen, however, said because former President Obasanjo was a leader who listened to advice, the matter was referred to the National Judicial Council NJC for review.
He said at the council, the truth surfaced and it was upheld to resolve uncleared issues. 
He urged Nigerians to stand by truth because only justice can rescue Nigeria.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Kano Health Commissioner, 15 others discharged from Isolation Centres in Kano

Editor

My mission in Senate, by Umeh

Editor

FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share N547bn for May

Editor

Presidency holds 2021 Budget consultations

Editor

How our father died in Abuja of COVID-19, by Abubakar Achimugu

Editor

Lootersa�� List: No saints in APC, PDP – Shehu Sani

Editor

IPOB denies mobilizing Biafran women against Nwodo

Editor

Essential items : Perm Sec raises alarm over Police extortion

Editor

Coalition petitions SSS over plot to defame IGP

Editor

‘N2bn fraud’: Court orders Ndume to produce Maina within 21 days

Editor

Buhari tasks Senate on management of recovered funds by EFCC, ICPC

Editor

PDP not unfair to South-East -Wike

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More