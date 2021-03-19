U.S. had better quit political threatening



The U.S. Department of State issued a so-called statement Wednesday, in which it slandered the decision of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China to improve the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and threatened to implement financial sanctions against Chinese officials.



Such practice of hegemony and interventionism seriously violated international law and the norms governing international relations, and interfered in China’s domestic affairs. It fully revealed the vicious intention of the U.S. to disrupt Hong Kong and hinder China’s stability and development.



Wielding the big stick of sanctions, the U.S. is not able to stop the HKSAR from returning to orders. In recent years, the U.S., under the disguise of so-called human rights, democracy, and freedom, did everything to support anti-China forces, trying to make troubles in Hong Kong and destroy the prosperity and stability of the special administrative region.



However, the so-called sanction is nothing but a piece of useless paper. Since China implemented the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, Hong Kong’s rule of law and orders have been well protected, and the human rights of Hong Kong citizens effectively guaranteed. The international society is more confident in the HKSAR’s prosperity and stable development, and so are foreign investors.



In recent days, the HKSAR government and society expressed wide support for the NPC’s decision to improve the electoral system of Hong Kong, which fully indicated that the decision is an unstoppable trend that conforms to the will of the people. It is the best and most powerful response to the slandering made by certain countries.



Facts prove that Hong Kong’s future is decided by the 1.4 billion Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots. Foreign interference does nothing good to Hong Kong and will not be supported.



Hong Kong is China’s Hong Kong. How to design and improve Hong Kong’s electoral system is totally a domestic affair of China, and no country has the right to point fingers.

Recently, nearly a hundred countries reiterated their support for China to implement the “one country, two systems” principle in the HKSAR at the UN Human Rights Council, stressing non-interference in domestic affairs of sovereignty countries is an important principle of the UN Charter and a basic norm governing international relations. They urged relevant countries to respect the sovereignty of China, and stop their interference in China’s domestic affairs, including issues related to Hong Kong. It demonstrated the wide support received by China on its stance on Hong Kong affairs.



The arbitrary sanctions placed by the U.S. on other sovereignty countries have already triggered unanimous opposition and condemnation from the international society.

During the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council, a UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights criticized the U.S. for its sanctions against other countries in accordance with its domestic laws. The UN Special Rapporteur sternly pointed out that U.S. sanctions have seriously violated the human rights of relevant countries. Being ignorant to justice and wielding the big stick of sanctions, the U.S. will only once again expose its hypocrisy and hegemony.



China is firm in its determination to implement the principle of “one country, two systems” and to oppose any external interference in Hong Kong affairs. No interference or slander can shake China’s resolution to safeguard national sovereignty, security, development interests, and the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong, or stop its firm strides of development. The U.S. had better quit political threatening as soon as possible.



(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People’s Daily to express its views on foreign policy.)