World

China’s patent application in Europe reaches record high of 13,432 in 2020

Statistics from Europe Patent Office (EPO) showed that China had applied 13,432 patents in 2020 with a year-on-year increase of 9.9 percent, a new record, as reported by Xinhua on Tuesday.

China’s most applied patents are in digital communication sector, computer technology sector and electrical machinery, apparatus, energy, a three-in-one sector.

What’s more, Huawei applied the second most patents in EPO with 3,113 next to Samsung. China’s technology companies including OPPO, Xiaomi, BOE and ZTE were also ranked on the top 50 list.

Source: Global Times

