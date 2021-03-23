COVID-19: 122,410 people so far vaccinated nationwide- Shuaib

By Hassan Zaggi

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, has disclosed that about 122,410 Nigerians have been vaccinated with the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine.

He made the disclosure at Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 media briefing in Abuja, Monday.

He, however, revealed that four states of the federation including Kogi, Kebbi, Zamfara and Oyo were yet commence the immunization of their eligible population with the COVID-19 vaccine.

“At this stage, it is important to update Nigerians that 122,410 people have been vaccinated with the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine.

“Available records from the vaccination sites do not indicate any serious Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) from the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination exercise since the national launch on the 5th March, 2021.

“No Nigerian so far has developed any known severe side effects following vaccination with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

“What we have observed among some vaccines are mild side effects such as pain and swelling at the site of the vaccination, body pains and mild fever.”

Dr. Shuaib further disclosed that there was a case of alleged vaccine mismanagement at some vaccination sites including the Police Clinic, Falomo in Lagos state.

He assured that the incident will be investigated thoroughly and the deserved punitive action meted.

“This is currently being investigated and we understand from the Lagos State Government that a report would be made available today. We anticipate that decisive action will be taken against anyone found culpable of subverting the vaccination process.

“So, we do expect full application of the accountability mechanism. Beyond this case, the Federal Government is following closely on its vaccine accountability framework to ensure that similar cases of vaccine mismanagement and other sharp practices are quashed.

“We have established a collaborative partnership with regulatory and anti-corruption agencies to further strengthen vaccine accountability,” he stressed.

While encouraging all eligible Nigerians including resident foreigners to register for the vaccination through the NPHCDA website (www.nphcda.gov.ng) with the assurance that every registered person will be scheduled and vaccinated free of charge, the Dr. Shuaib revealed that his agency has established a call center at NPHCDA headquarters to support the e-Registration process and trouble shoot on the vaccination as a whole. The phone number is 0700-220-1122.