27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Defence Minister Reiterates FG’s Commitment To End Insecurity

Kogi Stakeholders Clamour for University

Abuja property tussle: Appeal Court to hear suit…

ECOWAS Parliament commences 2021 Extraordinary Session in Freetown

ITF to partner with investors on local assembly…

2023: PDP charges youth to take over political…

COVID-19: 122,410 people so far vaccinated nationwide- Shuaib

Reactivating our railways will end herders Farmers clashes-Hon…

Areas of desertified, sandified land keep shrinking in…

China’s endeavors to pursue high-quality development expected to…

Health

COVID-19: 122,410 people so far vaccinated nationwide- Shuaib

By Hassan Zaggi

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, has disclosed that about 122,410 Nigerians have been vaccinated with the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine.

He made the disclosure at Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 media briefing in Abuja, Monday.

He, however, revealed that four states of the federation including Kogi, Kebbi, Zamfara and Oyo  were yet commence the immunization of their eligible population with the COVID-19 vaccine.

“At this stage, it is important to update Nigerians that 122,410 people have been vaccinated with the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine.

“Available records from the vaccination sites do not indicate any serious Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) from the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination exercise since the national launch on the 5th March, 2021.

“No Nigerian so far has developed any known severe side effects following vaccination with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

“What we have observed among some vaccines are mild side effects such as pain and swelling at the site of the vaccination, body pains and mild fever.”

Dr. Shuaib further disclosed that there was a case of alleged vaccine mismanagement at some vaccination sites including the Police Clinic, Falomo in Lagos state.

He assured that the incident will be investigated thoroughly and the deserved punitive action meted.

“This is currently being investigated and we understand from the Lagos State Government that a report would be made available today. We anticipate that decisive action will be taken against anyone found culpable of subverting the vaccination process.

“So, we do expect full application of the accountability mechanism. Beyond this case, the Federal Government is following closely on its vaccine accountability framework to ensure that similar cases of vaccine mismanagement and other sharp practices are quashed.

“We have established a collaborative partnership with regulatory and anti-corruption agencies to further strengthen vaccine accountability,” he stressed.

While encouraging all eligible Nigerians including resident foreigners to register for the vaccination through the NPHCDA website (www.nphcda.gov.ng) with the assurance that every registered person will be scheduled and vaccinated free of charge, the Dr. Shuaib revealed that his agency has established a call center at NPHCDA headquarters to support the e-Registration process and trouble shoot on the vaccination as a whole. The phone number is 0700-220-1122.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Foundation applauds President Buhari for Nigeria’s Polio free status

Editor

MHWUN donates over 60,000 PPEs, as 400 health workers contract Covid-19

Editor

NHIS partners NBA to enroll lawyers

Editor

NPHCDA, royal fathers and the war against community transmission of Covid-19

Editor

COVID-19: FG maps out 3-yr Response Plan, says disease’ll remain for long time

Editor

Health Expert Says 18 Million Nigerians Infected With Hepatitis Virus

Editor

COVID-19: Coalition salutes FG, NPHCDA overall early arrival of vaccine

Editor

Lawan tasks leaders to unite against criminality, divisive forces

Editor

FG Awards Gov. Ganduje Champion of Primary Health Care

Editor

Health Council charges states to own, implement COVID-19 Support Centres

Editor

PHCs are open nationwide despite Covid-19 lockdown – NPHCDA

Editor

PCN warns pharmacists against professional misconduct

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More