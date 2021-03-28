30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Hijab controversy: Religious laws made for poor folks…

Sterling Bank partners with Jamub Group on agric,…

Track down attackers of Gov Ortom, Benue Councillors…

How Nigeria’s economy can work for all –…

Wike explains why he took Covid-19 vaccine quietly

Parliamentary workers strike caused by Governors’ blockade of…

Rivers monarch regains freedom from abductors

Enugu panel on Police brutality sues for peace…

Kidnap of RCCG members, 39 students in Kaduna…

Nigeria Sunrise Newspaper: Non-indigenous staff sues Taraba govt…

News

Kidnap of RCCG members, 39 students in Kaduna shows Buhari not in-charge – HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association, HURIWA, on Sunday said the failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to rescue the 39 abducted college students in Kaduna State has shown that it is not in charge.


HURIWA said Nigeria’s insecurity is deeper than envisaged, stressing that the inability or unwillingness of Buhari’s administration to rescue the students, two weeks after their capture “signposts the imminent collapse of the government.”

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group called on the president to sack his National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).


The rights group also said the abduction of eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, in Kaduna State shows that “Kaduna has become the hotbed of religious intolerance.”


The statement reads: “HURIWA is worried that the President Muhammadu Buhari and the Government of the Federation has proven incapable of protecting Nigerians but still clings on to power and daily Nigerians are kidnapped without any form of security measures to pre-emptively stop KIDNAPPING of Citizens

“It is possible that Islamic Jihadist terror cells are active in Kaduna, in North West of Nigeria and have upped their targeted attacks at Christians and Christian communities in Southern Kaduna.


“President Muhammadu Buhari administration has proven that it has nothing to offer by way of securing the lives of Nigerians and the President himself has also refused to use the instrumentality of the law to go after TERROR GANGSTERS and bring them to justice.


“The Government’s lacklustre approach to combating the extensive and massive insecurity threatening to tear the nation apart has been incoherent and rudderless. The Government must overhaul its security strategy and wage a law-based approach to ensure that terrorists, kidnappers, Fulani herdsmen are made to face the full weight of the law.”


Gunmen had on March 20th 2021, raided a college in Northwest Nigeria and kidnapped 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Kaduna state.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Gov Fintiri, Namdams, others felicitate with Bishop Dami on re-election

Editor

Ebonyi Assembly investigates alleged killing of two villagers by police

Editor

Obiano’s 7 years in office a disaster, PDP declares

Editor

Ebonyi now recognised Internationally as a distinguished state in Nigeria – GPMI

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

HERDSMEN ATTACK : Gov Ortom confirms 20 dead in Benue attack

Editor

Rivers Commissioner for Education charge staffs on good conduct

Editor

Court approves Maina lawyer’s request to withdraw from case

Editor

2023: Ohanaeze disowns Igbo group in Lagos alleged to be rooting for Tinubu

Editor

Rivers is headquarters of money laundering after Lagos – Magu

Editor

CBN, Bankers’ Committee Suspend Lay-offs in Banks

Editor

Bishop Emuobor for burial Oct 25

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More