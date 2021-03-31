32 C
2021 Budget: FCTA proposes N83.4 billion for transport sector

By Daniel Tyokua 


The Federal Capital Territory Administration ,FCTA, has proposed N83, 444, 323, 037.00 as capital budget for transport sector in the  2021 fiscal year.


Presenting the year’s statutory budget proposal to the House Committee on FCT on Tuesday, the minister of FCT Malam Muhammad Bello, said out of the proposed amount, the sum of N71,031, 291, 885.00 is for the Abuja Light Rail Project for the rolling stock and provisions for other phases.


In the proposal, Education has the sum of N42,789,238,146.00, out of which the sum of N35,668,170,088.00 is for recurrent expenditure while the sum of 7,121,068, 058.00 is for capital expenditure, which includes the sum of N1,600,000,000.00 as UBEB counterpart funding in the 2021 statutory Budget.


According to the proposal, Federal Capital Development Authority , FCDA, has a proposal of N26.7 billion for the provision of infrastructure within and around the Federal Capital City.


“Out of this amount,the sum of N26.4 billion is earmarked for on-going projects while the sum of N330 million is for critical new projects in the fiscal year” 


The FCT Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr. Adesola Olusola stated that the N299.9 billion 2021 budget estimates represented an increase of over N100 billion from last year’s revised statutory appropriation for the FCT. 


He added that the projected increment was due to increased revenue drive and expected revenue from the now functional FCT-IRS, introduction of remita platforms, engagement of revenue collection consultants, as well as the launch  of Accelerated Area Council and Sectional Title Re-Issuance Scheme (AACTRIS). 


Bello also disclosed that about N163b, representing 54.6 per cent of the estimates was proposed for capital expenditure, while the balance of 45.4 percent, comprising personnel and overhead costs was earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

According to him, when compared with the 2020 budget ,   there is  an increase  of N101 billion representing 34 per cent.


The Chairman, House Committee on FCT, Abdullahi Garba (APC Niger), who received the estimates on behalf of the lower chamber, however adjourned sitting for a future date.

