Easter Celebrations: IGP orders round-the-clock security

By Hassan Zaggi

In order to ensure that Nigerians celebrate the Easter without any incident, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an intensive round-the-clock security of all public spaces and critical national assets.

Specifically, the IGP has directed all state Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to ensure adequate deployment of police personnel – both covert and overt operatives, and other operational assets to areas of security interest within their respective Areas of Responsibility (AoRs).

They are also to ensure confidence boosting, proactive and also ensure that high visibility patrols are carried out along the highways, motor parks, train stations, airports, worship centres, banks and other financial institutions while taking adequate measures to provide a peaceful, crime-free and enabling environment for religious, cultural and other socio-economic activities to thrive.

In a statement by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, the Commissioner of Police and their supervising AIGs have been directed to ensure proper supervision of the men assigned for these assignments.

They must, the statement stressed, be professional and courteous to law abiding citizens but firm and ruthless to criminals.

“To this effect, the IGP Monitoring Unit and X-Squad have been given marching orders to monitor and police activities of police officers policing the highways to ensure respect for the rights of citizens and operational conformity with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Rules of Engagement (RoE) of the Force,” the statement said.

IGP Adamu, therefore, rejoiced with Christians in the country on the commemoration of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The IGP applauded Nigerians their support and called for continued cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by providing timely information that would help in the prevention and detection of crime.

He, however, assured that the Police will continue to do all within its powers to provide safety and security to the teeming Nigerian population.