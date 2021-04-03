37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Kano Strange Disease: Ganduje gets preliminary report from…

Why I negotiated with bandits – Gov Matawalle

Killing of Fulani leader In 2013 cause of…

Two killed in Birnin Gwari, Kajuru as bandits…

Kaduna NLC felicitates with Christians on Easter

Rivers Community commends NDDC for Land Reclamation Project

Easter Celebrations: IGP orders round-the-clock security

‘Stop these savage attacks on our ‘safest state’,…

The Tinubu’s 69th birthday celebration in Kano and…

UNIZIK VC, Prof Esimone seeks Media Support to…

News

Easter Celebrations: IGP orders round-the-clock security

By Hassan Zaggi

In order to ensure that Nigerians celebrate the Easter without any incident, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an intensive round-the-clock security of all public spaces and critical national assets.

Specifically, the IGP has directed all  state Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to ensure adequate deployment of police personnel – both covert and overt operatives, and other operational assets to areas of security interest within their respective Areas of Responsibility (AoRs).

They are also to ensure confidence boosting, proactive and also ensure that high visibility patrols are carried out along the highways, motor parks, train stations, airports, worship centres, banks and other financial institutions while taking adequate measures to provide a peaceful, crime-free and enabling environment for religious, cultural and other socio-economic activities to thrive.

In a statement by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, the Commissioner of Police and their supervising AIGs have been directed to ensure proper supervision of the men assigned for these assignments.

They must, the statement stressed, be professional and courteous to law abiding citizens but firm and ruthless to criminals.

“To this effect, the IGP Monitoring Unit and X-Squad have been given marching orders to monitor and police activities of police officers policing the highways to ensure respect for the rights of citizens and operational conformity with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Rules of Engagement (RoE) of the Force,” the statement said.

IGP Adamu, therefore, rejoiced with Christians in the country on the commemoration of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The IGP applauded Nigerians their support and called for continued cooperate with the Police  and other security agencies by providing timely information that would help in the prevention and detection of crime.

He, however, assured that the  Police will continue to do all within its powers to provide safety and security to the teeming Nigerian population.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Wike delivering democratic dividends to rural areas – Dankwanbo

Editor

#ENDSARS: It’s fake news, I didn’t call for war – Shettima Yerima

Editor

FG condoning insecurity in the country – Reps

Editor

Reps query Accountant-General over unaccounted N2.2 trillion

Editor

NAF jets, helicopter gunships obliterate several terrorists in Sambisa Forest

Editor

Insecurity In Zamfara: PAPs Call On Buhari To Arrest Trouble Makers

Editor

Abuja Power Infrastructure needs upgrade – FCT minister

Editor

NAF to deploy UCAVs to fight banditry in North-West

Editor

4 soldiers die as Operation HADARIN DAJI neutralize 21 bandits in Zamfara State

Editor

Zulum declares fresh fasting, prayer against Boko Haram sponsors

Editor

COVID-19: We Have All It Takes To Contain The Situation, Says Kano Health Commissioner

Editor

Yoruba youths hail nomination of former service chiefs as worthy ambassadors, call for speedy confirmation

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More