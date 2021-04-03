37 C
Kaduna NLC felicitates with Christians on Easter

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kaduna State Council has felicitated with Christians and urged them to use the Easter period to pray for the end of kidnapping, armed banditry, killings and all other forms of criminalities in the state and Nigeria.

Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, the Chairperson of the State Council made the call on Friday, in a message to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Magaji also appealed to Christians to use the Easter period to pray for peace, unity and development of Kaduna State and the country.

He appealed to Christians to follow the teaching of Jesus Christ by showing peace, honesty, and love for one another and above all, the fear of God.

According to him, ” I enjoin the people of Kaduna State, particularly workers to imbibe these qualities and put them into practice irrespective of your denomination inclination”, he said.

“You must reflect on the good teachings of Jesus Christ on forgiveness, love, sacrifice and tolerance.

The NLC Chairperson wishes all Christians a successful Easter celebration in advance.

