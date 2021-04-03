37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Kano Strange Disease: Ganduje gets preliminary report from…

Why I negotiated with bandits – Gov Matawalle

Killing of Fulani leader In 2013 cause of…

Two killed in Birnin Gwari, Kajuru as bandits…

Kaduna NLC felicitates with Christians on Easter

Rivers Community commends NDDC for Land Reclamation Project

Easter Celebrations: IGP orders round-the-clock security

‘Stop these savage attacks on our ‘safest state’,…

The Tinubu’s 69th birthday celebration in Kano and…

UNIZIK VC, Prof Esimone seeks Media Support to…

Cover

Why I negotiated with bandits – Gov Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State on Friday justified his decision to negotiate with bandits terrorizing the state.

Matawalle disclosed that he opted to negotiate with bandits to stop the killings of innocent residents and the destruction of their properties.

The governor, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, at a briefing in Kaduna, said there are almost 30,000 bandits in 100 camps spread across the forests in Zamfara and five of its neighbouring states.

He pointed out that negotiations with bandits have helped in deradicalizing some bandits.

He said: “As a result of the dialogue and peace process, over 62 bandits accepted and embraced the peace initiative.

“This is in addition to the release of over 2000 kidnapped victims aided and abetted by the repentant bandits.

“The repentant bandits are also helping in campaigning and convincing those bandits yet to accept the dialogue and reconciliation process to do so.

“They are also helping in the identification of the leaders of the recalcitrant bandits, including their camps and location for dialogue and reconciliation.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

APC degenerating under Oshiomhole – Govs Forum DG

Editor

COVID-19: Nigeria loses N125bn oil revenue –Finance Minister

Editor

$50m Transport University Daura a gift from China – Amaechi

Editor

Consumers remain our focal point, NCC insists

Editor

NDDC Probe: Akwa Ibom ex-militants kick against Akpabio’s removal as Niger Delta Affairs Minister

Editor

CBN’s N5 reward for every diaspora dollar inflow begins today

Editor

Bandits raid houses in Abuja

Editor

Video Clip On Sani Abacha Isolation Centre Mischievous, Says Kano Govt

Editor

Corona Virus on verge of disappearance, human vaccine trial begins

Editor

February FAAC meeting deadlocked

Editor

War Against Boko Haram: Mercenaries vow not to assist Nigeria again

Editor

Fresh attempt to kidnap 307 Students in Kaduna foiled

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More