31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Akpobio not Akwa Ibom APC leader, party insists

Easter: Buhari salutes Nigerians, urges renewed hope

PHOTO NEWS

BRAVE IT Appoint 4 consultants, 5 directors, others

Ten Immediate Benefits of Having A Legal Department…

Mainland, HK conduct technical tests on cross-border use…

North China’s Hebei province brings better life to…

China’s Five-Year Plan mirrors socialist democracy with Chinese…

U.S. double standard on human rights shows hypocritical,…

Amendments to Basic Law annexes a fundamental way…

Cover

Easter: Buhari salutes Nigerians, urges renewed hope

By Chesa Chesa

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Christians on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

The President recalled that a year ago, “in most of our major cities, our celebrations were somewhat subdued, as we battled the effect of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.
 “The restrictions meant that our brethren could not attend traditional church services as they would have wished. I salute their resilience and understanding.
 “Today, we are able to congregate and worship together, cautiously”, he said in a statement issued by presidential spokesman Femi Adesina, on Thursday.

According to the statement: President Buhari deeply acknowledges and appreciates the sacrifices of our doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers, who have made the difference in saving lives and ensuring the reduction of the spread of the virus.
 “I thank Nigerians who have religiously adhered to various interventions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including regular hand washing; safe distancing, wearing of face masks, and embrace of vaccination.

“We are united in our belief that if we do the right things, take the right decisions and act responsibly, the pandemic, like others before it, will no longer be a threat.”

As Christians celebrate Easter, the President noted that it was an opportunity to renew hope and faith, show love and appreciation to one another and not to despair, no matter the challenges of the period.

“As a government, we will continue to ensure that the weak, the poor and the underprivileged in our midst are not abandoned.

“We have reached out with palliative care even in the midst of dwindling resources; we have tried our best to provide support to families and businesses affected at this time.

“That is the spirit of Easter. The spirit of Faith. The spirit of Belief. The spirit of Hope”, he said.

The President equally commends our law enforcement and military personnel who continue to confront evil-minded individuals through the darkest of nights to keep us safe.

“I am convinced that the new resolve within the security personnel to make sure that insecurity in the country becomes part of our history will come to pass. 

“We should not allow the antics of a few mischief mongers to fragment the unity and faith that the vast majority of citizens of this country cherish and believe in. As I’ve said before, we are better and stronger as one nation under God.

“I congratulate our brothers and sisters once again on this occasion and wish everyone a Happy Easter celebration.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Senate orders NSA, AGF to disband Gov Belloa��s a�?militiasa��

Editor

IGP decorates 36 newly promoted officers

Editor

Senate demands Eastern rail project in 2018 budget

Editor

Senate moves to recover N16trn AMCON loans

Editor

Egypt’s former President Hosni Mubarak passes on at 91

Editor

#ENDSARS: Gov. Ugwuanyi inaugurates judicial panel on police brutality

Editor

Tambuwal replaces Dickson as chair of PDP Governors’ Forum

Editor

#EndSARS Panel: Police detain mother, 3 children for asking husband’s whereabouts

Editor

Special Report: 620 Nigerian Christians hacked to death in 4 months — Intersociety

Editor

Breaking: ASUU declares indefinite strike

Editor

Malami advises journalists against fake news, hate speech

Editor

Dapchi: 2,000 policemen guard 300 schools in N/East

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More