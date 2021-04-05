Easter: Ex-APGA presidential candidate sues for peaceful coexistence

39.5 C
By Felix Khanoba

A former presidential candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance  (APGA), John Gbor, has called for the spirit of genuine unity and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians to ensure continuous corporate existence and development of the country.

In his Easter message in Abuja, the retired Major General also urged all Nigerians to always love one another irrespective of religion, ethnic and political differences.

According to him,  no nation can develop in an atmosphere devoid of unity and peaceful coexistence.

Gbor therefore enjoined Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter in rededicating their lives to the service of God and humanity.

“We, Nigerians, are fortunate to have been put together by God as members of one nation, one family. We are a nation created by God Himself and for all of us who are citizens of this great nation, we must endeavour to love one another as fellow citizens and unite into a solid Nigerian nation” He stated

The former APGA Presidential Candidate stressed the need for all those with divisive tendencies to sheathe their swords and allow peace and unity to prevail in the country.

“I want to appeal to all Nigerians to put away ethnicity and all divisive tendency and unite ourselves into one solid nation as Nigerians therefore we must rid ourselves or tribalism while the champions of ethnicity must sheathe their swords to allow peace and unity to prevail” Retired Major General Gbor explained

The former Presidential Candidate of APGA therefore expressed the hope that Nigeria would soon overcome her challenges and take  its rightful place among the community of nations.

He equally used the opportunity to advise the government at all levels to always be committed to the yearnings and aspirations of the people to ensure a stronger and prosperous country.

 Gbor, who described political offices as a call to service, enjoined politicians to always place national interest above personal ambition.

