32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Archbishop Ibezim admits Obiano’s aide, Dr Ibezim, 29…

When Vice President Yemi Osibanjo visited Ebonyi for…

Obiano calls for collective efforts to end aggression…

Edo 2020: Akpahu Spurs Imo Athletes Into Harvesting…

China: US-leaked video divulges intention driving Xinjiang rights…

FCT minister asks residents to be security conscious

AMAC chairman to residents: Violence won’t help us

FCTA staff set for indefinite strike April 7

Our nation is like a ship leaking at…

Fireworks in FCT over February 12 Area Councils’…

News

South-East governor’s urged to tackle climate change


By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Governors of the South-East have been urged to urgently tackle the challenges of climate change in the region.


The call was made at a 2-day Regional Advocacy Workshop on Climate Change held at Awka, Anambra State.


In a lead paper titled “National Action for Tackling Challenges of Climate Change in Nigeria”, Dr. Hussein Arab of the University of Maiduguri identified shift from fossil fuels to other sources of energy as one of the measures to tackle the scourge.


He said developed societies were already making the shift.


Dr Arab said the government can provide subsidy for those who are engaged in providing projects which will serve as substitute for fossil fuels.

Earlier, Deputy-Director, Division of Education, Training and Awareness in the Department of Climate Change (DCC), Federal Ministry of Environment, Dr. Musa Yauri, who represented the Minister of Environment said the Advocacy Workshop is to let Nigerians know that climate change is real and that they are measures to mitigate it.


Dr. Yauri linked climate change to greenhouse gases (GHG) and said people should be resilient to the impacts.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Izunwanne media group condemn attacks on media houses in Lagos

Editor

Reps walk out Minister over failure to submit budget in advance to committee

Editor

WAEC assures of conducting credible examinations

Editor

How UNEP is tackling wildlife

Editor

Several ISWAP Terrorists killed in air raid

Editor

BREAKING: Senate directs Army to set up base in Auno over killings

Editor

NCPC chair commends Bauchi gov on peace, unity

Editor

Police in Kano arrest 3,806 suspects in one year

Editor

Abia Commissioner for Environment, Solomon Ogunji, is dead

Editor

Angry youths break into warehouses in Yola, carts away grains

Editor

Kaduna Assembly impeach Deputy Speaker

Editor

Senate Asks FG to effect 1% remittance into NASENI’s annual budget

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More