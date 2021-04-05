South-East governor’s urged to tackle climate change



By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Governors of the South-East have been urged to urgently tackle the challenges of climate change in the region.



The call was made at a 2-day Regional Advocacy Workshop on Climate Change held at Awka, Anambra State.



In a lead paper titled “National Action for Tackling Challenges of Climate Change in Nigeria”, Dr. Hussein Arab of the University of Maiduguri identified shift from fossil fuels to other sources of energy as one of the measures to tackle the scourge.



He said developed societies were already making the shift.



Dr Arab said the government can provide subsidy for those who are engaged in providing projects which will serve as substitute for fossil fuels.

Earlier, Deputy-Director, Division of Education, Training and Awareness in the Department of Climate Change (DCC), Federal Ministry of Environment, Dr. Musa Yauri, who represented the Minister of Environment said the Advocacy Workshop is to let Nigerians know that climate change is real and that they are measures to mitigate it.



Dr. Yauri linked climate change to greenhouse gases (GHG) and said people should be resilient to the impacts.