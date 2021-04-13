NCPC carries out aircraft inspection for 2021 Eater pilgrimage

The Chairman of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission Rev Yomi Kasali and the Executive Secretary Rev. Yakubu Pam, along with members of the delegation carried out an inspection of the aircrafts and facilities of the Jordan Aviation Operation and Technical center during the aircraft inspection in Jordan recently as the Commission plans for its 2021 Easter pilgrimage Operations.

The General Manager of Jordan Aviation Mr Bassam Moshen speaking during the inspection, informed that the company have been in operation for over 20 years and have a track record of excellent customer services to meet the needs of the Commission.

He also informed that all their aircrafts are in good condition as they have been IATA IOSA certified and are manned by qualified Professionals who are committed to their responsibilities.

He assured that they are ready to meet any target or demands set by the Commission as they have a rich history of delivering quality services across Europe, Far East and Central Africa.

He assured the Commission of their readiness to ensure a smooth airlifting of pilgrims to the Holy Land in safety and comfort.

A tour to inspect the aircraft and the Aviation Centre was carried out by eight (8) man delegation.

The Commission also plans to use this visit to ascertain the state of readiness for this year’s Easter Pilgrimage to Jordan.