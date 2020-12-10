COAS pledges support for OSMA

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. T. Y. Buratai has pledged support for development of military sports in Africa.

The COAS stated this when the President, Organization of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Brigadier-General Maikano Abdullahi was presented to him in Abuja.

Lt Gen Buratai in his remarks noted that it is an honor for Nigeria to hold the position.

He urged the OSMA President to use his office to enhance unity and peace among the various military’s in the continent.

“I believe you would use this office to go beyond Africa on sport development.

In his remarks, Brigadier General Abdullahi, pledged that unity and harmony among the various military’s in the continent will be pursued.

He said a tournament that bring unity is being planned.

“We want to organise the competition where it will be targeted for peace.”

The COAS was decorated at the occasion.