35.8 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Security Affairs, Customs, DSS, Police, NSCDC, NDLEA, Others…

SEC not against Unclaimed Dividends Trust Fund –…

Court jails welder two years for electricity theft

FUAM gets 8.25mw solar power plant from REA

WAPP needs strategic options to grow ECOWAS power…

NCC seeks new tech to boost telecom services

P+ upgrades public relations audit services

End of year Prayer: Umenzekwe sympathises with Lagos…

HKT hosts Town Hall meeting, empowers constituents

The major problem I see in this country…

News

COAS pledges support for OSMA

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. T. Y. Buratai has pledged support for development of military sports in Africa.

The COAS stated this when the President, Organization of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Brigadier-General Maikano Abdullahi was presented to him in Abuja.

Lt Gen Buratai in his remarks noted that it is an honor for Nigeria to hold the position.

He urged the OSMA President to use his office to enhance unity and peace among the various military’s in the continent.

“I believe you would use this office to go beyond Africa on sport development.

In his remarks, Brigadier General Abdullahi, pledged that unity and harmony among the various military’s in the continent will be pursued.

He said a tournament that bring unity is being planned.

“We want to organise the competition where it will be targeted for peace.”

The COAS was decorated at the occasion.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19: Tor Tiv Wife Charges House Wives/Mothers On Patience, Understanding

Editor

Implementing confab resolutions will addressed current challenges bedeviling Nigeria- ECWA tells Buhari

Editor

COVID-19: Kano Residents Beg Dangote To Complete Isolation Centre As Confirmed Cases Rise

Editor

Nigerians must support govt initiatives to curb Covid-19 – PGF boss

Editor

Helpline canvasses better deal for girl-child

Editor

*#EndSARS: Call for Buhari’s resignation unacceptable, politically instigated – NDF*

Editor

Expert seeks indigenous regularization of weight and measures in transaction

Editor

Poor storage facilities, record keeping, will aggravate food crisis-Farmers

Editor

#EndSARS: Don’t Subvert Truth Before Lagos Panel, Group Warns Lagos Govt, Amnesty International

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

TUC women ask govs to inaugurate gender-based violence management c’ttees

Editor

Onyeama attributes alleged ill-treatment of Nigerians in China on communication gaps

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More