NCPC explores Holy Sites in Jordan for 2021 pilgrimage exercise

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam said that the Commission is ready to explore New Holy Sites around the world. He disclosed this recently during a courtesy visit paid to the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities in Jordan.

He explained that the Commission has come to Jordan on a state of readiness and exploration visit. In his words “We came to explore holy sites and we will need your maximum corporation to make it a reality”.

He hinted that the President of Nigeria, President Mohammed Buhari has given the Commission approval to explore the holy sites in Jordan.

Rev. Pam informed that the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission is a body that is saddled with the responsibility of taking intending pilgrims to Holy Lands around the world. According to him, “The Commission coordinates the activities of intending pilgrims from Nigeria to any holy site around the world, Israel, Greece and Rome including Jordan.”

Furthermore, he added that the Commission must ensure the safety of every Nigeria pilgrim as it is paramount to the commission.

He therefore solicited for the support of the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities to facilitate the procurement of visas for Intending pilgrims because it tantamount to the commencement of this year’s pilgrimage exercise.

He thanked the Minister of Tourism for his warm reception. In his words “I want to appreciate you since we came here we have be receiving lots and lots of corporation from your people, we have not had any difficulties”.

In his response the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Nayef Hmeidi Al-Fayez who was represented by the Maanaging Director, Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat thanked the Executive Secretary and members of his team for coming to explore holy sites in Jordan.

He assured the Executive Secretary that the people of Jordan are peaceful and hospitable. According to him “In terms of security, I want to assure you that Jordan is very safe for visitors.”

He promised that he would ensure that the issue of visa is looked into as the outcome will be both favourable to Nigeria and Jordan.

Arabiyat assured that they would give the Commission the necessary cooporation required as both countries have a good relationship with each other.