Ilaro Poly to subject home-made ventilator, others to SON scrutiny

By Felix Khanoba

The Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, says its locally invented ventilator and other essential products will soon undergo the scrutiny of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Rector of the polytechnic, Arc. Olusegun Aluko, said the move is aimed at getting the products certified under the SON’s Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme for made in Nigeria products.

A statement made available to The AUTHORITY in Abuja on Wednesday by the standards organisation, said Aluko stated this during an inspection visit of SON officials to the institution.

The rector, who leveraged on the visit to showcase mechanical ventilator, mechanical hand sanitizer and disinfectant booth produced by the polytechnic, commended SON for providing nationwide technical support to manufacturers and institutions with focus on home grown solutions in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

He described the visit as a morale booster to the polytechnic management’s efforts to support the Federal Government in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, called for greater support from the Federal Government and the organized private sector for mass production of the home grown innovations and solutions to reduce the nation’s dependence on imported products.

“The local manufacturing of these products and materials if well supported would be more accessible and cheaper compared to imported ones which are scarce, costly and would take longer time to deliver,” he said.

Aluko said the innovations by the polytechnic and other local manufacturers are coming at the right time as the world is facing a pandemic with attendant need for ventilators, sanitizers and disinfectant booths, among other essential materials.

Speaking on behalf of the Director General of SON, Osita Aboloma, Ogun State Office 1 Coordinator, Engr. Jerome Umoru, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to provide unrelenting technical support to all manufacturers of essential items in the fight against COVID-19 and other challenges in the society.

He stated that the visit was to provide necessary support and encouragement to ensure the various innovations of the polytechnic conform to applicable standards.

His words: “SON is ready to partner with all technical institutions especially those involved in the production of life saving equipment and materials at this time, so that their products will meet minimum requirements of the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) and undergo certification under the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) scheme.

“Upon certification, we will from time to time visit the institutional innovators in order to monitor and ensure that they continually conform to the requirements of the applicable standards. Should there be any case of non-conformance; the products would be put on hold till corrective actions are taken, while the MANCAP certificates may be suspended or withdrawn.”

The SON boss revealed that consumers in the country would soon be empowered through a product authentication scheme to determine the quality and conformity of products at the point of purchase, stressing that those without necessary certifications would be rejected.

He commended the rector and his team for the essential products churned out by the polytechnic, adding that they would be subjected to the MANCAP procedure towards the necessary certifications.