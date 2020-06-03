27 C
Abuja
Insurgency: Again, Abubakar Shekau loses top commanders – DHQ

The Nigeria Army on Wednesday stated that the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of the Boko Haram terrorist’ group lost some high ranking Commanders during a counter against the terrorists by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

The counter attack came after a failed attack by the terrorists on troops’ location at Banki Junction and Response Area Firgi within the 7 Division Strike Group.

According to the Coordinator,
Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, the BHT/ISWAP Commanders that were killed include Manzar Halid, Amir Abu Fatima and Nicap among others.

He said Seventy two (72) members of the sect were also neutralised while others wounded with narrow chances of survival include some high profile Commanders and fighters namely which are Abu Jamratu AL-Naweer, Kaka Bana and Tareta Babakari.

He further revealed that a large number of their equipment including gun trucks, motorcycles and bicycles were destroyed by troops in collaboration with the Air Task Force during BHT/ISWAP fighters withdrawal which was in disarray.

Furthermore, Enenche said, credible information indicate that the BHT/ISWAP camp is in chaos and presently unable to conduct any offensive due to heavy losses this is additionally, to the blockade of their spy routes, networks, crossing points and logistics supplies which had further crippled the terrorists and limited their freedom of movement and action to the advantage of own troops.

He said, “the Chief of Army Staff, congratulates the gallant troops for their resilience, courage and dedication to ending the North East security challenge.

The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria also encourages all troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE to sustain the onslaught against the terrorists” he added.

