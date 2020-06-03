COVID-19: Ganduje Seeks FG’s Intervention To Revitalize Kano Business Community

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is seeking Federal Government’s intervention to help revitalize business activities in Kano, following the COVID-19 lockdown which has grossly affected the capitals of business men in the state.

Ganduje, during a meeting with market leaders in the state, agreed that they deserve government’s intervention to bounce back to normal business activities.

He acknowledged the hardship being experienced by the business community in the state, but appealed to them to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, even as the state government has concluded plans to open markets.

According to him, “we are aware of the loss this pandemic caused to us as a people. Our business community was hit very hard. We are aware of the business people who were broke, as it is the case at the global arena.

“We will do our best to see that we get some windows of opportunities from the Federal Government intervention programmes and see how our people can benefit. We must protect our businesses and our people at the same time.”

He further stated that, in an effort to see to the optimal compliance with the COVID-19 protocols in Kano markets that will be opened for Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays amid state lockdown in Kano, there must be agreement on ways to effectively observe the COVID-19 protocols.

He noted that, “being a commercial nerve centre of the North and some parts of the neighbouring countries, this COVID-19 pandemic rattles businesses in the state, as done to other parts of the country. As being experienced globally.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 in the state, and in the nation, by extension, is not the fault of any government; neither your fault as business community. It was wished by Almighty Allah and we pray Him to protect us while He gives us the courage to do our best, in responding to the pandemic.”

According to him, it was due to the magnanimous nature of his administration that he thought it necessary to include all markets during the relaxation period, “so as to save our economy from total collapse.”

Ganduje added that the business leaders were invited so as to partner with them in optimising both the lockdown order for stipulated days and compliance of the protocols.

“We will observe and assess how compliant our markets are during these relaxation periods, so that we can see the possibility of adding another day. But we are not taking away Fridays and Sundays from the relaxation days. They would be maintained,” he stated.

Ganduje further stated that, “in as much as markets are opened, leaders of the markets must strive hard to see that, all protocols are observed. From our part, we are doing our best. The State Ministry of Environment fumigated all our markets.

“I am sure you are all aware of that. And all the fly flyovers we put in place, are all there to ease your business activities. So also other infrastructures you see.”

Market leaders from Abubakar Rimi market, Sabon Gari (Yankura) market, Kwari Textile market, GSM markets, Abattoir, Singer market, Kurmi market, Dawanau Grain market, among other markets were in attendance.