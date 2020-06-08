Enugu APC moves for reconciliation

FromMaurice Okafor, Enugu

Indications that the over three years internal crisis bedevilling the AllProgressives Congress(APC),Enugu State chapter will soon be over, emergedat the weekend in Enugu,as members of the party who attended aforum organized by the state chapter of ‘PMB Solidarity Movement,all sued for peace.

Themeeting which was organized by the Enugu State Coordinator, PMBSolidarity Movement,Comrade A.C. Ude, who is the. Pioneer deputychairman of APC in Enugu State, also had the state chairman of the party, DrBen Nwoye who was ably represented calling for peace.

THEAUTHORITY recalled that the APC state executive in Enugu State whichinitially had Dr Ben Nwoye as Chairman, with Comrade A C. Ude as hisdeputy, got divided among the two arrow heads over allegations ofursupation of power and mismanagement of the party’s funds in EnuguState.

But atthe state PMB solidarity meeting held within Dragon arena, Army barracks,82 division Enugu, most APC starwalts present at the meeting, in theircontribution called for an end to the intra party crisis and thorough unification of the party as one body, with a view ofprojecting how the party will take over mantle of leadership in Enugu Stategovernment house, in 2023.

A motionto the effect which was moved by hon Anthony Amaefula,representing Emene ward 3,was generally supported by all Enugu APC members present. There was no counter motion.

On behalfof Dr Ben Nwoye, Hon Sunny Eze, who stood in for him assured that DrNwoye who was unavoidably absent at the meeting will embrace the peacemoves.

Hestated, “Our state chairman, Chief Ben Note is a man of peace. He lovespeace and will do anything within his reach to promote peace.

ThePMB solidarity Movement in Enugu State also used the opportunity todecorate Dr Note, as one of it’s patron in Enugu State.