PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

News

Fuel Queues: It is Artificial Scarcity – APC

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has blamed the toughening scarcity and indiscriminate hike in petroleum pump price to artificial scarcity and panic buying.


The APC in a statement issued Tuesday by the National Secretariat of its Caretaker Committee,  Senator John AkpanUdoedehe said it is in touch with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari over the fuel queues.


“It is an artificial fuel scarcity. We have recieved assurances from the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and NNPC GMD that there is more than enough petrol to last the country for 40 days.

There is no need for panic buying and we urge petroleum filling stations to resist the urge to hoard products and illegally hike prices.”  the APC said in the statement 

