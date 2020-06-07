24.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NDDC Scam: Omo-Agege denies asking EFCC to investigate…

NDDC: N/Delta agitators back NASS over 40bn probe

Enugu APC moves for reconciliation

CSOs call for action to end flooding

Igbo APC caucus announces members of Lagos Exco

Groups urge FG to stop continuous pollution of…

Nigeria Belongs to Fulani : Don’t try our…

Air Component Operation HADARIN DAJI kill scores of…

ATCONextols Danbatta, Abdullahi for support to Minister, Communications…

Covid-19: Oganiru UmuadaAnambra State Lagos Branch distributes palliatives…

News

Nigeria Belongs to Fulani : Don’t try our patience, Ohanaeze youths warn Miyetti Allah

From Steve Oko, Umuahia

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has sternly warned the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, “not to try the patience of Igbo youths.”

The warning is coming on the heels of the recent ‘inflammatory ‘ media comment credited to MACBAN National President, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi, where he allegedly claimed that “Nigeria belongs to the Fulani and that they own all the land in the country.”

Irked by the comment which has been greeted by national outrage and public condemnation, Ohanaeze youths said they were ready to defend Igbo land against any invaders at all cost.

The Igbo youths in a press release by its National Deputy President, Dr.Kingsley Dozie, described the comment by the MACBAN boss as bogus, provocative and one capable of “setting Nigeria ablaze.”

Abdullahi, had in the media comment, among other things, claimed that “the Fulani don’t need permission to pitch a permanent tent anywhere in Nigeria.”

He had also further claimed that Nigeria was founded by the Fulani; hence they would continue to rule Nigeria forever.

Ohanaeze youths cautioned MACBAN not to bite more than they could chew, saying “nobody has the monopoly of violence.

The statement read in part : “We were very disappointed and annoyed with the dissident inflammatory statement of the National President of Miyetti Allah breeders Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi.

“But most provocative was his claim of their proposed vigilante group they would deploy all-over Nigeria without taking permission from anyone since Nigeria is their own.

“Igbo Youths want to make it categorically clear that any attempt by any outsider(s) to assert themselves forcefully, or illegally, would be met with resolute opposition.

“1978 Land Use Act was crystal clear that any land usage that doesn’t come with the express permission from a State Governor, is illegal.

“Their claim of having free rights to any part of the country is very misleading, except they’re planning to force a total breakdown of Law and Order in Nigeria.

“All Lands within our territory, belongs exclusively to us, and our Governors are the legitimate caretakers. This threat and rhetoric from the Miyetti Allah’s boss, is grossly inappropriate, and any attempt to effect any of those things he said, anywhere in Igbo Land, would be vigorously resisted by us.

“We are always ready to protect our territories from undue incursions in case they don’t know.

“He should be more preoccupied with the solution to the recurring clashes between his Fulani herdsmen and farmers. They shouldn’t be making headlines with a volcanic type of rhetoric and rubbish threats.”

Ohanaeze youths called on the Federal Government to quickly caution the leadership of Miyetti Allah group to order, saying “their excesses have reached the level of warmongering, and no region has the monopoly of violence.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Lawan, Gbajabiamila commend NILDS’ Legislative Competition

Editor

*Boko Haram/ISWAP’s murder of preacher won’t break our trust in God, Buhari – Christian group*

Editor

Nigeria must rise against insecurity, says Sen Jang

Editor

School closure: Rivers Govt threatens withdrawal of license from violators

Editor

Abia : COSEYL warns against protests against Orji, son over fraud allegation

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More