COVID-19: Coy donates hygiene packs to FCT NUJ

By John Okeke

In order to cushion the effect of novel coronavirus on media workers, the management of Amaecom Global Limited Thursday donated 50 hygiene packs to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council to support members working on the frontline towards halting the spread of covid-19.

Presenting the items to the Chairman of Council, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche at the NUJ FCT Council secretariat Abuja, Chairman of Amaecom Global, Amaechi Ofomata said the donation was in recognition of Journalists’ role in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Ofomata noted that as a group they acknowledged the strategic contributions of Journalists in the frontline on the ongoing fight to win COVID-19 in Nigeria.

His words, ”The donations of the hygiene packs and souvenirs are part of Amaecom social responsibility to ensure that journalists and Nigerians stay safe while doing their jobs.

”This is to say thank you for what you are doing to the community and by way of showing solidarity to you.

”We decided to donate these packs to the NUJ because we are donating to agencies that are in the front line for the fight against COVID-19 and the NUJ has maintained a strategic position.

”Today we are doing what we can to ensure that people stay safe. Nigeria is our home and we have to ensure that people observe all safety precautions,” he said.

Continuing, he commended Comrade Ogbeche for his pragmatic leadership since assumption of office as Chairman.

Responding, the NUJ FCT chairman thanked Amaecom group for identifying with the union during the COVID-19 pandemic in Abuja.

”Your donation to us shows we are doing something good and that there are those that are burdened about the condition of Journalists and media workers in the FCT.

”We want to use this opportunity to call on corporate organizations to emulate Amaecom Global Limited and support journalists and media workers in recognition of the role they play in the fight against COVID-19.

”We appreciate your presences in the council, your demonstration of solidarity with journalists and media workers in the FCT shows that you recognised the integral part they play in national development.

”COVID-19 has dealt massively with the media industry in Nigeria and when we find corporate organisations like yours identifying with us in our trying moments, we count it for value.

”On behalf of the NUJ FCT Council, I want to thank you sincerely for this donation and assure you that it will be put to good used,” he said.

Ogbeche said that in spite of harassment and intimidation of its members, the union would continue to be committed to the Nigeria people.

He promised a stronger and mutual relationship with the Amaecom group going forward.