APPEALS Project: Gawuna Commissions Wheat, Tomatoes Markets In Kano

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


Kano state Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has commissioned wheat Gurasa processing cluster and tomatoes market under the Kano Agro Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APEALS) Project. 


Gawuna who applauded the Kano APPEALS Project for efficiency, also commended the State Coordinating Office APPEALS Project for targeting 10,000 farmers of Rice,Wheat and Tomato value chains production, processing and marketing as beneficiaries with the aim of enhancing their productivity.


He spoke on Wednesday during the pre-6th implementation support midterm review of the APPEALS Project and commissioning of Kwanar Dala Wheat Gurasa Processing Cluster as well as Kwanar Ungogo Tomato Market in the metropolis.


The Deputy Governor who is also the State Chairman Of the APPEALS Project Steering Committee pointed out that so far 6,344 farmers have been supported in adopting improved Rice,Tomato and Wheat production and marketing technologies in the State. 


He said that APPEALS Project  was designed in line with the Agricultural promotion policy of the Federal Government has also contributed to the Agricultural policy thrusts  of the Kano State Government under Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration. 


He added that  is centered on food security, support to local production,job creation,economic diversification and improved revenue generation through agriculture.


“Kano State Government is committed towards supporting local production through provision of improved inputs to achieve increased productivity and marketing of agricultural produce Gawuna emphasised,” he said. 
He urged the beneficiaries of the Kwanar Dala Wheat Gurasa Processing Cluster and the Kwanar Ungogo Tomato Market to utilise them accordingly.


Speaking earlier, the National Project Manager Of the APPEALS, Dr.Salisu Garba explained that the project which is taking place in 24 States has achieved alot through offering of technical and financial support to farmers.


In his remarks, the State Project Coordinator of the APPEALS,Mallam Hassan Ibrahim said the purpose of establishing the Wheat Gurasa Processing Cluster at Kwanar Dala in collaboration with the National Incubation Centre is to promote good agronomic practice.
“Under this initiative we have provided a new oven to produce local gurasa in 8 minutes. The oven is easy to operate, meant to reduce hard labour and enhance hygienic way of processing the delicacy. We have provided the sellers with a mobile van,” he said. 


He added that they have also provided an evaporating cooling system store alongside 1,000 plastic crates for the Tomato Sellers at Kwanar Ungogo Market in order to enhance the preservation of Tomato for two weeks.


The event was attended by staff of APPEALS Coordinating Offices of Cross River,Kogi and Kano States respectively.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

