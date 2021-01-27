Ganduje Hails Buhari Over Zubair’s Appointment

30 C
Abuja
News

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Rear Admiral Auwal Zubair as the new Chief of  Naval Staff. 


In a Statement signed by Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, he described Auwal’s appointment as well deserved. 


The new Chief of Naval Staff hails from Nassarawa Local Government, Kano State. 
According to Ganduje, “Rear Admiral Auwal Zubair who rose through the ranks in a highly professional sequence, will, by the Special Grace of Allh, make so many difference in his new position. Until his appointment he was the Director of Procurement at Defence Space Administration. He did well in all offices he worked with.


 “We are aware that, as a disciplined officer who was enlisted into the Nigerian Navy on 24th September, 1984 and up to the time when he was commissioned as Sub-Lieutenant on 24th September, 1988, he remains committed, patriotic and very loyal to his country.”


He further stated that, the new Chief of Naval Staff holds Masters Degree and PhD in Transport Management, emphasising that, “These add quality and commitment to his professional feather.”


“The appointment of Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Leo Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao is equally commendable. 


His Excellency and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari’s wish is to improve the security of the land. Which we are all hopeful that, the security will continue to improve with these new appointments,” he added. 


He, therefore, called on all the appointees to try as much they can to prove to all that,  “they can face the security challenges head on wiith the view to saving the country from the clutches of insecurity.” 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

