30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Mass Metering: Beware of fraudsters, KEDCO advises customers

COVID-19: Kano Govt Distributes PPEs To Media Organizations

Kano CP Parades 31 For Drug Peddling, Phone…

NIS, NAPTIP Synergize to combat Trafficking, Smuggling of…

APPEALS Project: Gawuna Commissions Wheat, Tomatoes Markets In…

Ganduje Hails Buhari Over Zubair’s Appointment

Ndi Anioma hails Irabor’s appointment as CDS

DSS investigates death of Police Corporal

VAT increases by N29.98bn in Q4 2020 —…

Reps to pass PIB in April- Gbajabiamila

News

Ndi Anioma hails Irabor’s appointment as CDS

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

A socio-cultural group, Ndi Anioma of Nigeria has congratulated Major-General Leo Irabor on his appointment as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

The group in a statement on Wednesday expressed delight that President Muhammadu Buhari entrusted an Anioma son with the position.


The statement signed by some illustrious Anioma sons and daughters said that Irabor is equal to the task bearing in mind his military years of training, gallant experiences, operations and strategic engagements such as the Theatre Commander “Operation Lafiya Dole”, Multinational Taskforce.


The statement said “We are delighted that once again, our President acknowledges the abundant human resources richly inherent in our people and has made the propitious choice of assigning our illustrious son with the dutiful and strategic task of the defence, peace and safety of our dear nation.


“On the part of our illustrious son, Major-Gen Leo Irabor, we are of the utmost hopefulness that his military years of training, gallant experiences, operations and strategic engagements such as the Theatre Commander “Operation Lafiya Dole”, Multinational Taskforce, Boko Haram operations and military commanding positions held by him, will speak and guide him in this new office. 


“We also call on fellow Nigerians from every divide to co-operate and play the favourable role that will enable him and other appointed service chiefs, to succeed as the matter of security is a matter of collective interest for all of us. It is therefore in our interest that he succeeds in our battle so that we do not flounder in the boat we have all found ourselves. 


“There is no doubt that the listening President Buhari, heeding national call, has laudably made a good and deserving choice, a man with vast experience and who is also a competent and  patriotic officer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. 


“We have no doubt that Gen. Irabor, will deliver on the target for peace and safety through the body of successes that will ultimately strengthen the nation’s formations and integrity, something we all pray for.


“With patriotism, we, the Anioma people of Nigeria,  call on our son on the need for the realisation of the arduous task ahead of him in which case, he should employ patriotism in totality, status of a leader, undiluted military conduct and good working relations with others at all times; all of which have spoken in his previous years of experience.


“We, your Anioma brothers and sisters wish you well in this endeavour as we have no iota of doubt, whatsoever, that you will deliver honourably to make us proud and to further leave in the nation’s book, the mark of a good name of the Anioma nation as entrenched in our “ezi afa ka ego”  which translates “A good name is better than silver and gold”.  


The statement was signed by Chief Emma Ejiofor, Onishe Ubulu-Uku, Chief Cairo Ojougboh, Akinuwa1 Anioma, Chief Augustine Emenim, the Iyase of Agbor, Chief Sonny Okoh-Oshodin Ugbodu, Barr. Gloria Adagbon. 


Other signatories are Chief Chris Ijibike, Okolobia Anioma Fred Bardy, Ada Anioma QueenbEsther Nwaise, Ogbuefi Paul Odili, Mrs. Afoma Clara Adigwe, Mrs. Esther Nwogwonuwe Wright,  Mr. Marcus Enudi  and Emeka Esogbue – Secretary, Ndi Anioma of Nigeria.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

How Service Chiefs caused intelligence failure in South-West – Northern Elders

Editor

Buhari vow more support for Military to finish off Boko Haram

Editor

YPP mourns Alhaja Kudirat Oduwole, Ibebugwu’s died

Editor

COVID-19: Dokpesi recovers, urges govt to invest in health care

Editor

Anambra inaugurates panel to resolve Omor, Umumbo communal crisis

Editor

2023: APC chieftain urges Igbo to pursue presidency under united Nigeria

Editor

COVID-19: NASS Wants FG to be fair in distribution of N500bn to Nigerians

Editor

Our God forbids human blood, IPOB replies Wike

Editor

Nigeria Sitting On A Keg Of Gun Powder-Okolie

Editor

Abduction of Aid Workers: Nurses urged Gov. Lalong to lift embargo on employmen

Editor

Benue ALGON chair tasks councillors, executive on harmonious relationship

Editor

Nigeria Diaspora Network Asks Police to Fish Out Killer Cops for Prosecution

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More