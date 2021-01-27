DSS investigates death of Police Corporal

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Department of State Services (DSS) has begun investigation into circumstances that led to the death of a Police Corporal in Osun State.



The deceased, Corporal Fawale Rauf, was serving at the Dada Estate Police Station, Osogbo at the time of the incident.



Reports said he quarrelled with some DSS officials who on Thursday invited him to a joint where he was beaten to a coma before being hospitalised at the Osun State Teaching Hospital, Osogbo for medical attention.



However, informed sources hinted that the police officer gave up the ghost on Sunday afternoon at the hospital where he was being treated.



A press release by the Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Dr. Peter Afunanya said the Service and the Police are jointly investigating the matter.



He assured the public that the DSS will not condone any acts of indiscipline or injustice.



“It therefore calls on the media and other stakeholders to exercise patience and await the outcome of the investigations,” the statement added.