30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Mass Metering: Beware of fraudsters, KEDCO advises customers

COVID-19: Kano Govt Distributes PPEs To Media Organizations

Kano CP Parades 31 For Drug Peddling, Phone…

NIS, NAPTIP Synergize to combat Trafficking, Smuggling of…

APPEALS Project: Gawuna Commissions Wheat, Tomatoes Markets In…

Ganduje Hails Buhari Over Zubair’s Appointment

Ndi Anioma hails Irabor’s appointment as CDS

DSS investigates death of Police Corporal

VAT increases by N29.98bn in Q4 2020 —…

Reps to pass PIB in April- Gbajabiamila

Cover

DSS investigates death of Police Corporal

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Department of State Services (DSS) has begun investigation into circumstances that led to the death of a Police Corporal in Osun State.

 
The deceased, Corporal Fawale Rauf, was serving at the Dada Estate Police Station, Osogbo at the time of the incident.


Reports said he quarrelled with some DSS officials who on Thursday invited him to a joint where he was beaten to a coma before being hospitalised at the Osun State Teaching Hospital, Osogbo for medical attention.


However, informed sources hinted that the police officer gave up the ghost on Sunday afternoon at the hospital where he was being treated.


A press release by the Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Dr. Peter Afunanya said the Service and the Police are jointly investigating the matter. 


He assured the public that the DSS will not condone any acts of indiscipline or injustice.


“It therefore calls on the media and other stakeholders to exercise patience and await the outcome of the investigations,” the statement added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID- 19: 32 dead as Nigeria’s confirm cases jump to 1095

Editor

Former IGP, Balogun begs policemen to fully resume duty

Editor

Ex-President Jonathan congratulates Maada Bio, Sierra Leonea��s new President

Editor

Buhari can’t go for 3rd Term – Tinubu

Editor

BREAKING: Supreme Court Nullifies Orji Uzor Kalu’s Conviction

Editor

Oshiomhole’s Successor: South-South kick as APC leaders plan to rezone NWC offices

Editor

Ohanaeze youth wing is illegal- Igariwey

Editor

Indefinite strike to commence in Nigerian Varsities on Feb 5, as SSANU, NASU gives FG 14days ultimatum

Editor

NDIC probes banks over N12bn fraud

Editor

UN lauds Nigeria’s fight against Coronavirus

Editor

Buhari orders security agents to allow essential commodities access amid Covid-19 lockdown

Editor

FG commences Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration 2021 activities

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More