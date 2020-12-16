37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Senate to pass 2021 Budget on Monday Dec.21

Plateau Unrest: Peace Foundation donates food items to…

Finally, Lawan swears in Stephen Odey

Zamfara communities to Gov: We appreciate your efforts,…

Senate confirms Nnamani member Police Service Commission

Climate Change: Reps Chart Course at Maiden Parliamentary…

*CSO writes ICC Prosecutor over misguided view on…

Lekki gate killings :BMO raises the alarm over…

Tax justice, IFFs: Campaign plarform seeks stronger ties…

#EndSARS and Our Missing Conscience

Cover

Court adjourns ‘forgery’ suit against Obaseki indefinitely

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday adjourned indefinitely hearing in the suit seeking the removal of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki over alleged certificate forgery.

The presiding judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed in a ruling on Obaseki’s application seeking a stay of further proceedings in his alleged certificate forgery trial held that , “It is better to tarry a while for the decision of the appellate court.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and one Williams Edobor, had dragged the governor to court accusing him of forging his Bachelor of Arts Degree certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the last governorship election in Edo State.

But Obaseki had applied to the court to adjourn indefinitely, further proceedings in the matter on the grounds that he had filed an appeal at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, challenging the refusal of Justice Mohammed to expunge some paragraphs in the APC’s reply to his affidavit.

Delivering ruling in the application the judge agreed with Obaseki’s lawyer that the proper thing to do once an appeal against a ruling has been confirmed at the Court of Appeal, is to halt further proceedings at the lower court.

According to him, “once a lower court is aware of an appeal at the Court of Appeal, it will be wrong to ignore such application and go ahead with the suit.

“This suit is hereby adjourned sine die to await the decision of the Court of Appeal for the first defendant’s application for stay of further proceedings”, the judge held.

The APC In the suit marked FHC/B/CS/74/2020, prayed the court for an order disqualifying Obaseki from contesting the September 19 governorship election in Edo State on the grounds that he supplied false information on oath to INEC, an act said to be contrary to Section 31(5) and (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010.

The party accused the governor of forging his university certificate presented to INEC in aid of his qualification for the governorship election in Edo State.

APC also claimed that there are discrepancies in the subject Obaseki claimed he passed in his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exam.

The governor won the September 19 governorship election in Edo State under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to secure a second term in office.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Court awards N20m to Nigeria’s oldest death row inmate

Editor

NJC retires 2 Abia judges, probes S/Court justice, CJs

Editor

NNPC posts 34% rise in trading surplus for December

Editor

Corruption: Magu should step aside – PDP insists

Editor

NAF takes delivery of another Mi-171E Helicopter

Editor

UN, donors launch $1bn humanitarian response plan for N/East

Editor

GO Varsity gets 8 new professors, others

Editor

Buhari condoles with Niger over terrorist attack

Editor

FG, states debt hits N28.63trn

Editor

Defunct SARS Panel: Complainant testifies how an inspector of Police shot her sister in Abuja, seeks justice

Editor

COVID-19: NUP reiterates call for palliatives to pensioners

Editor

Katsina school attack: IGP orders tight security in schools

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More