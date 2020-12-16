Insecurity: D-G FRCN advocates stronger collaboration between media and security agencies

By Ralph Christopher

The Director-General Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr. Mansur Liman, has advocated stronger collaboration between the media and the security agencies to end all forms of security treat in the country.

He Made the call during the 2020 FRCN-NUJ Public lecture and Award held in Abuja.

The NUJ FRCN Chapel began its 2020 NUJ Week with a road-walk, medical outreach for members, and ended with a public lecture and presentation of awards.

At the event Dr. Liman, who was represented by the Director (News), Dr. Sani Suleiman, explained that all hands must be on the deck as security issues remains a collective repsonsility for all.

Dr. Liman while calling on journalists to work closely with security agencies as a means of addressing security challenges facing the country, promised the commitment of FRCN in it’s efforts at uplifting the people and uniting the nation.

The chairman NUJ-FRCN Chapel, Mrs. Sandra Udeike, reiterated the union’s call for the implementation and review of Media Salary Structure insisting that it will engender effective service delivery in view of the essential nature of their job.

The Guest Lecturer, a Professor of Criminology and Security Studies at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Sam Smah, called on security agencies to adopt Intelligence-led approach to prevent crime.

Prof. Smah said intelligence gathering must be adopted by security agencies to forestall kidnapping, terrorism and all other forms of criminality in the country.

The Chairman of the FCT Council of the NUJ, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche, who acknowledged the sensitive role of the media, in holding government accountable to the public urged them adhere to their professional ethics and ensure unbiased reportage.

On his part, the Director-General of the Department of Security Services (DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, stated that the media has an enviable role to play in factual information gathering and dissemination.

Represented by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, Bichi advised journalists to properly inform and educate Nigerians and avoid misinformation ND outright dissemination of falsehood.

He described the media as a great partner in agenda setting and formation of opinion.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, represented by the Deputy-Director, Field Iperations, Mallam Adamu, while speaking on the theme of the kecture “The Role of the Media in Enhancing National Security and Public Safety”, stressed the need for the media to shun fake news and be objective in their reportage in the intreast of national unity.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of award to some agencies and individuals for their contributions to national development.