Boko Haram gives reason for abducting Kankara school students

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Terrorist group, Boko Haram has confirmed responsibility for Kidnap of

students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Leader of the group, Abubakar Shekau made the claim in a audio message that was reported by HumAngle.

Shekau stated that the group carried out the attack to promote Islam and deter un-Islamic practices including western education.

“I am Abubakar Shekau and our brothers are behind the kidnapping in Katsina,” said the leader of the group.

“What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet,” he was quoted as saying.

“They are also not teaching what Allah and his Holy Prophet commanded. They are rather destroying Islam. It may be subtle, but Allah the Lord of the skies and earths knows whatever is hidden. May Allah promote Islam. May we die as Muslims.”

“In a nutshell, we are behind what happened in Katsina,” he said.

Meanwhile, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari gave assurance on Monday that President Muhammadu Buhari has received more briefing of steady progress to bring them out unharmed.

“We are making progress and the outlook is positive,’’ the Governor told newsmen after an hour meeting with the President, which started at 2pm.

The governor also confirmed that the government was already negotiating with the terrorists

Government said it has launched a joint rescue operation by the police, air force and army, according to the government.

On Sunday, parents and family members gathered at the school, issuing a plea to authorities to bring the missing boys to safety.

“If it’s not government that will help us, we have no power to rescue our children,” Murja Mohammed, whose son was taken, told Reuters news agency.