37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Senate to pass 2021 Budget on Monday Dec.21

Plateau Unrest: Peace Foundation donates food items to…

Finally, Lawan swears in Stephen Odey

Zamfara communities to Gov: We appreciate your efforts,…

Senate confirms Nnamani member Police Service Commission

Climate Change: Reps Chart Course at Maiden Parliamentary…

*CSO writes ICC Prosecutor over misguided view on…

Lekki gate killings :BMO raises the alarm over…

Tax justice, IFFs: Campaign plarform seeks stronger ties…

#EndSARS and Our Missing Conscience

Cover

Boko Haram gives reason for abducting Kankara school students

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Terrorist group, Boko Haram has confirmed responsibility for Kidnap of
students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Leader of the group, Abubakar Shekau made the claim in a audio message that was reported by HumAngle.

Shekau stated that the group carried out the attack to promote Islam and deter un-Islamic practices including western education.

“I am Abubakar Shekau and our brothers are behind the kidnapping in Katsina,” said the leader of the group.

“What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices as Western education is not the type of education permitted by Allah and his Holy Prophet,” he was quoted as saying.

“They are also not teaching what Allah and his Holy Prophet commanded. They are rather destroying Islam. It may be subtle, but Allah the Lord of the skies and earths knows whatever is hidden. May Allah promote Islam. May we die as Muslims.”

“In a nutshell, we are behind what happened in Katsina,” he said.

Meanwhile, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari gave assurance on Monday that President Muhammadu Buhari has received more briefing of steady progress to bring them out unharmed.
“We are making progress and the outlook is positive,’’ the Governor told newsmen after an hour meeting with the President, which started at 2pm.

The governor also confirmed that the government was already negotiating with the terrorists

Government said it has launched a joint rescue operation by the police, air force and army, according to the government.

On Sunday, parents and family members gathered at the school, issuing a plea to authorities to bring the missing boys to safety.

“If it’s not government that will help us, we have no power to rescue our children,” Murja Mohammed, whose son was taken, told Reuters news agency.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Winnie: Africa has lost a courageous woman, says Buhari

Editor

NSIO to engage 500,000 unemployed graduates

Editor

NTITA: NCC, Danbatta bag fresh awards for broadband dev

Editor

Court awards N20m to Nigeria’s oldest death row inmate

Editor

Assassination Alarm: FG docks Dino Melaye

Editor

Physically-challenged persons block Imo Govt House

Editor

Suspected hoodlums attack NYSC camp in Abuja

Editor

COVID-19: FG lifts ban on religious gathering, but…

Editor

Letter that forced FG to release Sowore and Dasuki

Editor

Buhari appoints two northerners to head Police Trust Fund

Editor

Gbajabiamila distraught as his Police detail kills newspaper vendor, Elechi

Editor

NAF takes delivery of another Mi-171E Helicopter

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More