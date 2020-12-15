Nsukka Journalists Foundation appoints patrons

From Chijioke Attah, Nsukka

Six accomplished personalities from Nsukka socio-cultural zone have been appointed patrons of the Nsukka Journalists Foundation (NJF), an umbrella body of journalists from the socio-cultural zone and the diaspora.

Renowned economist and former economic adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo and director, Institute of Development Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Osita Ogbu, as well as the out-going President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World-wide and two-time minister, Chief Nnia John Nwodo Jr., were among the appointees.

Others are agriculturist and IT expert, Alhaji Sani Friday Nnaji; educationist, Dr. (Mrs.) Sally Adukwu; proprietor of Peace Mass Transit, Evangelist Maduka Samuel Onyishi; US-based medical doctors, Dr. Camellus Ezugwu and Dr. Charles Ugwuoju.

In a joint statement by the chairman of the Nsukka Journalists Foundation, Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, and the secretary, Brendan Eze, the appointment of the patrons was based on their track records and long years of distinguished work which have brought honour to Nsukka cultural zone.

“The Foundation took a critical look at their antecedents and accomplishments, as well as contributions towards improving the well-being of the people of Nsukka socio-cultural zone and deemed it fit to recognise them, as well as collaborating with them to reposition the zone through enhanced development strategies and initiatives,” the statement read.

“These are personalities of great deeds, integrity and substance who have consistently shown concern in the affairs of our people, both at home and in the diaspora. They have deployed their wealth of experience, energy and resources to bring succour to our people, using their various areas of specialization to empower and develop Nsukka.

“So NJF believes that this partnership will bring the goals and objectives of the Foundation, which includes progress and development of the cultural zone, to fruition.”

Earlier, the Foundation had on October 2nd appointed the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi as her Grand Patron during its annual convention/election.

The Foundation stated that Governor Ugwuanyi’s appointment was in recognition of his development strides in the state.

The statement added that the appointees will be officially inaugurated on December 26, 2020, during the Foundation’s end of the year get together.