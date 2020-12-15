34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Lawyer drags dismissed Clinton Jaja, COSON boss, Okoroji…

USAID, FCTA sign MoU to boost Primary Healthcare…

*Nigerian military tackling terrorism within best international standard,…

How troops Rescued Kankara School Boys alive –…

Day of the Mountain Eagle, Visionary Crocodile

China strives to advance ecological civilization with world

China helps accelerate process of international poverty reduction

Chinese Traditional Kunqu opera gains new vitality in…

Ganduje Eulogises Late Ajimobi, As SAAF Donates Auditorium…

Rescue Kankara Students (PHOTOS)

News

140 Cybercriminals Arrested Over Three Months In Lagos – EFCC

The Lagos Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has disclosed that about 140 cybercriminals were arrested in the zone over a period of three months.

He said 38 cybercriminals , including seven girls, were arrested on a particular day during one of the raids in some parts of the state.

Speaking on a radio pragramme, Sadiq and the Guru on Lagos Talks 91.3FM, on Monday, Bawa further lamented that cybercriminals were not contributing genuinely to the economy of the country.

According to him, “we have carried out series of investigations regarding computer-related fraud.

“We have done about nine of such investigations around the Lekki area of Lagos.

“ Over a period of three months, we arrested close to 140 cybercriminals.

“In one of the raids, we arrested 38, including seven girls, who are “girlfriends” of the suspects. But the girls were immediately released after it was established that they were not abetting or aiding their boyfriends in the alleged crime.”

He described the development as “ as a huge problem”, and charged Nigerians to join hands with the Commission to stamp out internet fraud from our society.

Responding to the allegation that the Commission had been thriving on media trial, Bawa vehemently refuted the claim, saying it had always been peddled by people who are ignorant of the modus operandi of the Commission.

Bawa, who also frowned on linking the achievements of the EFCC to alleged media exposure, added that “ The only place where a trial takes place is in the court.

“We charge people to court, and the court is

at liberty to look at what we do. If it agrees with what we have presented before it, it gives judgment in our favour and vice-versa.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

HURIWA condemns attacks, allegations against Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami

Editor

Akwu Chieftaincy Tussle : Kogi governor calls for calm

Editor

Coronavirus: Rivers Govt closes private, public schools

Editor

Executive Order 5: A catalyst for revamping research, devt in Nigeria- Asuquo

Editor

JUST IN: Insecurity:Governors Forum,Senators back state Police

Editor

Increase our staff salary for better performance, Kano anti-graft agency boss urges Ganduje

Editor

Dickson commissions Bayelsa Airport today

Editor

EU – UN, UNESCO enrol over 22,000 Ebonyi in adult education

Editor

Book launch: Nwabueze, Galadima, Ozekhome review Buhari government, pass no confidence vote

Editor

Gov Ganduje extols Journalists’ role in fight against Covid-19

Editor

Middle Belt Forum accuses security agencies of harassing Dr. Mailafia, Na’abba

Editor

Artisanary Refining must stop for proper cleanup of Ogoniland – CEHRD

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More