Buhari presides over 31st virtual FEC as cabinet members honour Jimeta, 2 others

Members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday in Abuja observed a minute silence in honour of former three members of the cabinet who died recently.

The former ministers were Alhaji Dauda Birma, Alhaji Mohammadu Gambo Jimeta and Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim.

Late Birma, aged 80, who served as Minister of Education from 1997 to 1998, died on Jan. 5 while Gambo Jimeta, aged 83, died on Jan. 21.

Jimeta, onetime Inspector General of Police and National Security Adviser at various times, was also the Minister of Agriculture from 1995-1997.

Late Abdullahi Ibrahim was the Minister of Education, Science and Technology as well as Transportation Aviation between 1984 and 1985 when President Buhari was the military Head of State.

Ibrahim, who was the first Northern Lawyer to attain the position of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), died on Jan. 24 at the age of 84.

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and six ministers physically attended the meeting.

The ministers included Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello.

Others in attendance  included the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Minister of State Power, Goddy Agba.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers, however, participated online in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

