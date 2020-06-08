NDDC Scam: Omo-Agege denies asking EFCC to investigate Akpabio

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Deputy President ofthe Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has denied asking the Economic and FinancialCrimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen.Godswill Akpabio.

According to SenatorOmo-Agege, a letter said to have emanated from the Clerk of the Senate, actingon his behalf and requesting the Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Mr IbrahimMagu to investigate the Minister did not come from him.

Describing the document asfake, the Deputy President of the Senate insisted that he never instructed theClerk or any other person to contact the EFCC to investigate any individual.

A statement signed by YomiOdunuga, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Deputy President of theSenate, reads: “The attention of the Office of the Deputy President of theSenate has been drawn to a letter dated 7th May, 2020, purportedly written bythe Clerk of the Senate acting on behalf of the Office of Deputy President ofthe Senate requesting the Chairman of the Economic and Financial CrimesCommission (EFCC) to investigate and monitor the Honourable Minister of NigerDelta Affairs and one other.

“This Office herebystates that the said letter is false, fake, malicious, mischievous andvexatious.

“This Office neverinstructed the Clerk of the Senate, or in fact any person, to write to orcontact the EFCC in relation to any person.

“In the light of theforegoing, we wish to urge the public to disregard the fake letter, same beingthe handiwork of a person or persons with criminal intents”.