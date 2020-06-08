29 C
Military kills scores of bandits in Zamfara

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has killed scores of armed bandits at two separate bandits’ camps, at Tsibiri and Manya, in Zurmi Local Government Area (LGA) in Zamfara State.

Major General John Enenche Coordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, in a statement said their weapons were also destroyed in the air strikes.

Enenche said the feat was recorded 6th June 2020, as part of offensive operations Operation ACCORD to rid the North West and North Central States of armed banditry.

“The air interdiction mission at Tsibiri, which is located 15Km East of Zurmi, was executed on the heels of credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating that the camp, with its clusters of thatched huts nestled close to a group of trees, was being used by the bandits to house their fighters and store their weapons and ammunition. Accordingly, 2 Nigerian Air Force attack helicopters were dispatched to engage the location scoring accurate hits on the target area leading to the destruction of the structures and the weapons and ammunition stored in them as well as the neutralization of bandits in the huts and surrounding bushes.

“The attack helicopters later conducted an air strike on another camp South of Manya, which also resulted in the killing of more armed bandits, including some of their leaders, as they gathered for a meeting at the location.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute whilst continuing to provide close air support for on-going ground operations, towards accomplishing the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to restore normalcy in the North West and North Central Zones of the Country.”

