FCTA begins construction on Karu extension 11 link road

By Ezeocha Nzeh

Residents of Karu extension 11 and its neighborhood in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), may soon have a sigh of relieve following the recent approval by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCDA) to begin the construction of a link road from the community to the Central Bank quarters junction along the Karu/Jikwoyi/Kurudu/Orozo road

The decision was taken after an On-the-Spot assessment and inspection of the road by the FCT Minister and the administration’s management team, aimed at alleviating the stress and sufferings of the residents and neighbourhood who face the tedious and lengthy process of passing through the traffic congested City College of Education/Old Karu road on a daily bases

The minister, who was represented at the inspection by the Permanent Secretary of FCT, Chinyeaka Oha, promised the residents of the community that the administration would waste no time to begin work on the road which is already captured on the areas layout.

“We have seen it all, what you go through on a daily basis. The Department of Works will be mobilized to site immediately to construct as assess road from the community to the CBN quarters junction of the major road. The road is already contained in the layout plan for this community. So we are going to begin work on it immediately,” Oha assured

The permanent Secretary, after the inspection, directed the FCTA works department to immediately liaise with leadership of the Karu 11 extension landlords association and agree on modalities to begin work.

Expressing the community’s appreciation to the FCTA management team, one of the facilitators of the project, Maj. General John Nwaoga rtd, assured the administration that the community would give it all the needed support to ensure that the project is completed on time.

General Nwoga, who earlier noted that the residents, through the landlords association have commenced a process to task themselves to construct a bridge on the road, expressed the satisfaction of the community with the step taken by the FC administration to come to the aid of the community, noting that Karu11 extension residents and its neighbourhood have suffered excruciating pain in accessing the major road, adding that the link road if completed would in no little way give them a big sigh of relief.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the vice chairman of the community landlords association, Gbenga Oderemi, who led a teeming and cheering crowd of residents to receive the FCT team, appreciated the FCT management team for the visit, noting that the community will ever remain grateful to the FCT administration for approving the construction of the link road.

