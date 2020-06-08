29 C
News

Save our soul, Tivs in Nasarawa cry out

From Francis Nansak,Lafia

The Tivs in Nasarawa state have cried out to Governor Abdullahi Sule and the federal government led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, to save their lives from their Fulani attackers.

The Tiv people who cried out to the state governor and President Buhari, said their lives is under threat by the incessant attacks on them by the Fulani herdsmen.

President of the TIV socio cultural group, TIV Development Association ( TIDA), Mr Benjamin Ifer, on Sunday told journalists in his resident at Agyeragu in Obi Local Government Area in the state, that the Fulani have vowed to continue the attacks on his people whenever they meet them on their farms.

Mr Ifer who narrated a recent attack on some of their sons, last Wednesday, in a farm land in a village, said majority of the farmers were injured on the heads and around the waist region.

He said after the attack on the Tiv boys, it was one Yusuf, a Fulani man that took them to the hospital, but one of the injured boys was later detained by the police at Agyeragu.
The TIDA president who was not happy with the situation, especially going by the recent peace meeting between Nasarawa State governor and his counterpart of Benue state, pleaded that TIV and the Fulani should make peace with one another.

“Our lives are under threat, especially at this period of raining season; we cannot go to our farms for the fear of attack on us, by a people whom we ordinarily see as our friends.

“We are no longer safe with the present situation, only if the government of Nasarawa state and the Federal government take the security of our lives and property seriously, as an armless people, we cannot defend ourselves,” Ifer cried out.

Corroborating with the president cry for help, the chairman of the TIDA in Jenkwe, Simon Ndenyion said apart from the attack on the Tiv people, three Migili youths were also attacked and that two had lost their lives as a result of the clash.

He however appealed to the government to deploy more security around villages of Obi local government area that can monitor the excesses of the Fulani herdsmen who are unrelenting in ensuring that they wreaked havoc on their farms.

