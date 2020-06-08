Your words are divisive, CAN warns Miyetti Allah president

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State chapter, Rev John Joseph Hayab, on Sunday warned the National President of the Miyetti Allah over statement that could set the country on fire.

In a statement on Sunday, Rev. Joseph Hayab warned that no well-meaning individual should use the name of an association or platform like Miyetti Allah to make such serious divisive statements like the one he made.

The truth is that Nigeria does not belong to any ethnic group, section or religion but to every one of us.

Making such false claims as that of Miyetti Allah’s President only creates tension and fuel crisis.

The National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo was reported to have said that, “Nigeria belongs to the Fulani, and they will rule forever.”

Rev. Hayab noted that such statement by the president of the association confirmed that Fulanis do not wish Nigeria to live in peace and unity.

According to him, ”CAN, therefore, calls on the Federal Government through the DG SSS and IGP to have a session with the ethnic superiority champion to school him on the diversity of Nigeria and the need to restraint from such reckless statements.”

“All well-meaning members of the Miyatti Allah group need to urgently disassociate themselves from the provocative statement linked to the group as proof that the speaker is not playing a script.

“Without a doubt, there are members of Miyetti Allah who love this country genuinely, craving to see the country grow in peace and develop in every sphere. The statement credited to the group’s President is not a popular view, as such, needs to be publicly opposed,” the statement said.

Rev. Joseph Hayab who is also the CAN Vice-chairman of the 36 states including Abuja, said that Nigeria’s problems are numerous; from insecurity to a bad economy and now the COVID-19.

“CAN, therefore, does not want to add to the barrage of problems the country faces by letting unscrupulous people make grave and ungodly utterances that have dangerous security implications.

“Nigerians will wait and see what the Federal Government through her security agencies will do about this inflammatory statement unless if we have separate laws for different groups of people in this country,” the statement added.