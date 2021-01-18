The Authority News Editor loses elder brother

By Daniel Tyokua, Abuja

The family of the Group News Editor of The AUTHORITY Newspapers, Mr Emma Okereh, was on Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 thrown into mourning when it lost the eldest son of the family, Mr Vigilus Okereh, to the cold hands of death.

The late Vigilus Okereh was an Insurance guru of repute who worked in many Insurance companies at various times and in different states of the federation.

He was a good family man and a devout catholic. He died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, 30th December 2020 and will be buried on Saturday, January 30th 2021.

A statement released by the family says that he was aged 60 and will be buried in the family compound in Umuoka Elelem, Ngor Okpala Local Government of Imo state.

The statement reads: ‘’With pains in our heart but total submission to the will of God, the family of late Dr Samuel Sunday Okereh of Umuokere Mgbeke in Umuoka Elelem, Ngor Okpala LGA, announces the passing into glory of our beloved brother, father, husband, uncle and in-law, late Mr Vigilus Onwughara Okereh, whose sad event occurred on Wednesday, December,30, 2020. He was aged 60 years.

‘’Burial arrangement includes, body leaving General Hospital Mortuary, Umuneke Ngor on Friday, January 29th, 2021 to his family compound where he would lie in state before leaving for the funeral Mass at St Mary’s Catholic Parish, Elelem at 11 am before interment by 1pm.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Adlin Okereh and five children as well as brothers and sisters.