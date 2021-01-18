Insecurity: Be courageous, traditional title holder admonishes Zamfara gov

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

A traditional title holder in Zamfara has made a passionate appeal to the entire people of the State to as a matter of fact concentrate on regular prayer to God the Almighty to intervene in the present insecurity situation in which the people of the State found themselves.

They should also embark on a massive prayer for the present administration to succeed in the fight against banditry and other forms of crime across the State.

Alhaji Ummarj Ajiya Gama Giwa, the holder of the title of tradition of Wakilin Raya of Tudun Wada Gusau, made the appeal few hours after his turbaning at the palace of the Emir of Gusau, capital of the State

He said it is high time now for everybody irrespective of political inclination, together and collectively rally round the government in its quest to making the State a crime free one.

According to Ajiya, who also doubles as the ruling PDP stalwart in the State, the issue of security is something that needs several hands, in other words, is a collective responsibility, and therefore the hand of everybody is required to be on deck so that together the lasting solution could be found.

The traditional title holder also disclosed that there is need for everyone across the State to pray hard, even harder for the State to be rescued from the hands of the bandits who for over a decade have invaded the State and its environs.

He also advised the governor of the State not to relent in his efforts toward bringing peace in the State, no matter what, believing that God will always be by his side so long as his intention is genuine.

Commenting further, Alhaji Gama Giwa stated that despite the fact that some people are only there to sabotage the efforts of the government, Matawalle should not bother about such bad eggs, instead, he should continue with his peace initiative process until the desired goals are achieved.

The governor, continued the title holder, should also be careful with saboteurs and do away with them even if they are in his cabinet.

According to him, the governor had already said it during his electioneering campaign that if allowed to govern the State, his first priority will be how to make Zamfara more safer than before he met it in terms of security, and from all indications, is what the State witnesses today.