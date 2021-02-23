33 C
Ill-fated NAF jet stopped to refuel in Abuja – CAS

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Chief of the Air Staff, CAS), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Oladayo Amao, has narrated how the NAF Beechcraft King Air B350i stopped to refuel at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja before embarking on the fateful return flight to Minna.


The CAS disclosed this on Monday when the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen led her management on a condolence visit to NAF headquarters.


A press release by Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and InformationNigerian Air Force, quoted the CAS as saying that the deceased personnel had been in Minna for days conducting ISR missions in connection with the concerted efforts to secure the release of the students and staff abducted from the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State.


He said that AVM Amao lamented  that the NAF would find it difficult to replace the personnel based on their training and experience acquired over the years. 


“He said the Service was nevertheless consoled by the fact that the deceased personnel gave their utmost in service to the Nation. 

In her remarks, Dame Tallen described the death of the 7 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel who lost their lives in an air crash involving a NAF Beechcraft King Air B350i in Abuja yesterday, 21 February 2021, as a great loss, not only to the NAF but the entire Nation.


Dame Tallen highlighted that she was at HQ NAF on behalf of Nigerian women and children, prayed that the good Lord would console the Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, the CAS, the entire NAF Family as well as members of the immediate families of the deceased gallant officers and airmen. 
The Minister later presented a condolence letter to the CAS.

