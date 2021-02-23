33 C
Business

Crypto currency is fast becoming a global trend,says Gov Ugwuanyi’s aide

From Maurice Okafor,Enugu


The Senior Special assistant to the Enugu state governor Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Youth empowerment, Dr EmekA Asogwa has descrbed the upsurge of crypto currency as a global enhanced by digital economy.


Dr  ASOGWA dropped this hints at the occasion of  ‘Zuba Coin launch in Enugu held at Gold Value hotel,New haven Enugu.

He said transactions in different forms of business presently are easily conducted in the internet,stating that is one of the benefits of crypto currency on people, stating delay in bank transactions are easily boycotted with usage of crypto currency.


However,he applauded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy to regulate the system, stating it will help to checkmate excesses of fraudsters and money from questionable sources into the country.


He stressed that the case of Zuga Coin is purely designed to uplift people from poverty especially in African countries, as the Founder Archbishop Sam Zuga has no intention to maximize profit. 


He said the systems of the operations is purely different from ponzi scheme as possessors of the zuba coin can use the currency as a legal tender,while a whole lot of business are transacted nationally and internationally on internet,using Zuga coin.He advised Enugu Youths to embrace the trend as a fast growing measure of creating jobs. doing business and making profit along the line .

