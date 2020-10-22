ENDSARS: It’s fake news, I didn’t call for war – Shettima Yerima

The leader of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) Shettima Yerima, has called on Nigerians to disregard various fake news being attributed to him by some persons he described as “enemies of Nigeria.”

Shettima Yerima described as false and malicious claim of war and other fabrications in circulation being attributed to him, urging Nigerians and friends of the country all over the world to disregard them in totality.

In a statement the AYCF President signed on Thursday in Abuja, said he remain unapologetic in the promotion of democracy through legal and legitimate means, in lines with the nation’s constitution.

He also denied making statement regarding Tuesday Lekki shooting in Lagos.

Shettima said: ” I appeal to Nigerian at all levels to, please disregard all the false claims being attributed to me in the social media. I will never call for war, I will never call for disunity of this country, I am unapologetic democrat and I remain resolute.

“Nigerians should know that all these fabrications are coming from the enemies of this country. So, I call on Nigerians to disregard the fake news and know that such will never emanate from me.”

The Arewa group leader said he didn’t speak with newsmen anywhere in the recent times and could not have make such reckless statements been attributed to him.